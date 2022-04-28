Webster Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $(0.14); Adjusted EPS OF $1.24

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net (loss) income available to common shareholders of $(20.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $106.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter 2022 results reflect the impact of the January 31, 2022 merger with Sterling Bancorp ("Sterling") and include $279.5 million pre-tax, ($204.3 million after tax), or $1.38 per diluted share, of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.24 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.
"This was a landmark quarter for Webster, as we closed our merger of equals with Sterling Bancorp," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about our future as a combined entity, as we are adding scale, talent, and capabilities that will enhance our client experience. I am equally proud we were able to produce strong underlying business trends while at the same time combining these complementary organizations."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2022:
- Completed merger with Sterling Bancorp, the parent company of Sterling National Bank, which closed effective January 31, 2022, creating an approximately $65 billion institution.
- Completed the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. which will advance our delivery of a differentiated modern approach to HSA management and engagement.
- Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and initial non-PCD provision totaled $279.5 million.
- Revenue of $498.3 million.
- Current period includes a state deferred tax asset revaluation benefit of $9.9 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $43.5 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 80 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $54.4 billion.
- Provision totaled $188.8 million and included $175.1 million related to non-PCD loans and leases.
- Return on average assets of (0.12) percent; adjusted 1.37 percent (non-GAAP).
- Return on average tangible common equity of (1.36) percent; adjusted 17.01 percent (non-GAAP).
- Net interest margin of 3.21 percent includes net accretion of 0.29 percent.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.42 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 48.73 percent.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 8.26 percent.
- Authorized to repurchase an additional $600 million in shares under Webster's existing share repurchase program.
"The power of our combined entity is already evident in our financial performance," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.37 percent and return on tangible common equity of 17 percent. We also exhibited meaningful growth in key product categories, and anticipate carrying this momentum into future periods."
The first quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022. Additionally, the increases in the balance sheet and income statement during the quarter are largely attributable to the merger.
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2021
Webster realigned its investment services related operations from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result, effective January 1, 2022, $4.3 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) and $125 million of deposits were moved from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking. In addition, the expense allocation approach was modified to exclude certain overhead and merger-related expenses that are not tied directly to segment performance. Prior period results have been recasted.
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $34.9 billion in loans and leases and $21.5 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$287,069
$141,486
102.9 %
Non-interest income
38,743
18,376
110.8
Operating revenue
325,812
159,862
103.8
Non-interest expense
89,240
46,284
(92.8)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$236,572
$113,578
108.3
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$34,928
$14,413
142.3 %
Deposits
21,528
8,313
159.0
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,692
2,686
0.2
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $123.0 million to $236.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $145.6 million to $287.1 million, with $136.3 million driven by the merger, and $9.3 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $20.4 million to $38.7 million, with $15.9 million driven by the merger, and $4.5 million driven by growth in loan related fees and client hedging activity. Non-interest expense increased $43.0 million to $89.2 million, with $37.9 million due to the merger, and $5.1 million driven by loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
On February 18, 2022 Webster closed on the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. Leveraging Bend's cloud native technology, HSA Bank will accelerate our digital transformation and strengthen our technology to enhance customer experience.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$44,577
$42,109
5.9 %
Non-interest income
26,958
27,005
(0.2)
Operating revenue
71,535
69,114
3.5
Non-interest expense
36,409
36,005
(1.1)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$35,126
$33,109
6.1
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,067
3,040
0.9 %
Deposits
$7,805
$7,455
4.7
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,761
3,118
20.6
Total footings
$11,566
$10,573
9.4
Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.0 million to $35.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.5 million to $44.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $27.0 million. Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million to $36.4 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business, partially offset by lower compensation and benefits costs.
Consumer Banking
Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $24.1 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$136,580
$89,365
52.8 %
Non-interest income
27,892
22,872
21.9
Operating revenue
164,472
112,237
46.5
Non-interest expense
95,747
75,311
(27.1)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$68,725
$36,926
86.1
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans
$8,589
$6,888
24.7 %
Deposits
24,115
12,715
89.7
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,929
4,008
97.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $31.8 million to $68.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $47.2 million to $136.6 million, with $42.3 million driven by the merger, and $4.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $5.0 million to $27.9 million, with $4.4 million driven by the merger and $0.6 million driven by higher deposit service fees. Non-interest expense increased $20.4 million to $95.7 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income was $394.2 million compared to $223.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.21 percent compared to 2.92 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 25 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $50.3 billion and increased by $19.2 billion, or 61.6 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $35.9 billion and grew by $14.4 billion, or 67.2 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $45.9 billion and grew by $17.6 billion, or 62.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $188.8 million provision in the quarter, contributing to a $268.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for the quarter includes $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit of $15.0 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $25.8 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $8.9 million, compared to net recoveries of $(1.2) million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $5.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.10 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021 and 1.54 percent at March 31, 2021. The allowance represented 229 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2022 compared to 274 percent at December 31, 2021 and 218 percent at March 31, 2021.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest income was $104.0 million compared to $76.8 million, an increase of $27.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest expense was $359.8 million compared to $188.0 million, an increase of $171.8 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $104.4 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $9.4 million of strategic initiative charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $76.8 million which primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2021:
- Income tax (benefit) expense was $(33.6) million compared to $30.2 million, and the effective tax benefit rate was (66.7) percent compared to an effective tax rate of 21.8 percent. The income tax benefit in the current quarter reflects the pre-tax loss, coupled with the effects of tax-exempt income and tax credits, and includes $9.3 million of net tax benefits related to the merger.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $15.1 billion, compared to $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021 and $8.9 billion at March 31, 2021. All investment securities acquired from the merger were classified as available-for-sale. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $328.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $51.3 million at March 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $270.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $162.6 million at March 31, 2021.
Loans and Leases:
- Total loans and leases were $43.5 billion, compared to $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021 and $21.3 billion at March 31, 2021. Compared to December 31, 2021, commercial loans and leases increased by $8.8 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $1.4 billion, and consumer loans increased by $88.3 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $8.9 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.2 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.1 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $89.7 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.570 billion, compared to $2.553 billion in the prior quarter and $1.807 billion a year ago. In addition, $23 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $42 million in the prior quarter and $81 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021 and $150.4 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, $115.1 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
- Past due loans and leases were $73.0 million, compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $20.4 million at March 31, 2021.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $54.4 billion, compared to $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021 and $28.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 94.8 percent, compared to 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021 and 92.2 percent at March 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 80.1 percent, compared to 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021 and 74.8 percent at March 31, 2021.
- Total borrowings were $1.6 billion, compared to $1.2 billion at both December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were (1.25) percent and (1.36) percent, respectively, compared to 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.72 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively, compared to 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.42 percent, compared to 11.89 percent at March 31, 2021.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $44.32 and $28.94, respectively, compared to $34.60 and $28.41, respectively, at March 31, 2021.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income and performance ratios:
Net (loss) income
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
$
108,078
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
(20,178)
109,069
93,745
92,066
106,109
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
1.01
1.17
Return on average assets
(0.12)
%
1.26
%
1.10
%
1.12
%
1.31
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
(1.36)
16.23
14.16
14.26
16.79
Return on average common shareholders' equity
(1.25)
13.35
11.61
11.63
13.65
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
20.88
28.44
26.73
24.77
25.54
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
Nonperforming assets
251,206
112,590
104,209
123,497
152,808
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.31
%
1.35
%
1.46
%
1.43
%
1.54
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.10
(0.02)
0.02
(0.02)
0.10
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.57
0.49
0.47
0.56
0.71
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.58
0.51
0.48
0.57
0.72
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
229.48
274.36
309.44
255.05
218.29
Other ratios:
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
%
8.30
%
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
8.26
7.97
7.71
7.91
7.85
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
12.01
12.32
12.39
12.30
12.55
Total risk-based capital (a)
14.37
13.64
13.79
13.70
14.08
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.42
11.72
11.77
11.66
11.89
Shareholders' equity / total assets
12.55
9.85
9.57
9.86
9.84
Net interest margin
3.21
2.73
2.80
2.82
2.92
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
48.73
54.85
54.84
56.64
58.46
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
7,893,156
$
3,293,288
$
3,241,152
$
3,184,668
$
3,127,891
Book value per common share
44.32
36.36
35.78
35.15
34.60
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
28.94
30.22
29.63
28.99
28.41
Common stock closing price
56.12
55.84
54.46
53.34
55.11
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares issued and outstanding
178,102
90,584
90,588
90,594
90,410
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
147,394
90,052
90,038
90,027
89,809
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
147,533
90,284
90,232
90,221
90,108
(a) Presented as preliminary for March 31st, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
240,435
$
137,385
$
160,703
Interest-bearing deposits
552,778
324,185
1,210,958
Securities:
Available for sale
8,744,897
4,234,854
3,313,980
Held to maturity, net
6,362,254
6,198,125
5,567,785
Total securities, net
15,107,151
10,432,979
8,881,765
Loans held for sale
17,970
4,694
17,262
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
17,386,139
8,576,786
8,437,487
Commercial real estate
17,584,947
6,603,180
6,338,056
Residential mortgages
6,798,199
5,412,905
4,668,945
Consumer
1,767,200
1,678,858
1,856,895
Total loans and leases
43,536,485
22,271,729
21,301,383
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(569,371)
(301,187)
(328,351)
Loans and leases, net
42,967,114
21,970,542
20,973,032
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
206,123
71,836
77,674
Premises and equipment, net
490,004
204,557
220,982
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,738,353
556,242
559,617
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,222,898
572,305
567,298
Deferred tax asset, net
178,042
109,405
80,235
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,410,616
531,469
509,511
Total Assets
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
$
33,259,037
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
13,570,702
$
7,060,488
$
6,680,114
Health savings accounts
7,804,858
7,397,582
7,455,181
Interest-bearing checking
9,579,839
4,182,497
3,792,309
Money market
11,964,649
3,718,953
3,015,565
Savings
8,615,138
5,689,739
5,304,532
Certificates of deposit
2,821,097
1,797,770
2,234,133
Total deposits
54,356,283
29,847,029
28,481,834
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
518,733
674,896
498,378
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,903
10,997
138,554
Long-term debt
1,078,274
562,931
566,480
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
990,156
381,421
300,863
Total liabilities
56,954,349
31,477,274
29,986,109
Preferred stock
283,979
145,037
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,893,156
3,293,288
3,127,891
Total shareholders' equity
8,177,135
3,438,325
3,272,928
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
$
33,259,037
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
346,276
$
190,536
Interest and dividends on securities
63,526
44,947
Loans held for sale
26
91
Total interest income
409,828
235,574
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,399
6,439
Borrowings
8,181
5,371
Total interest expense
15,580
11,810
Net interest income
394,248
223,764
Provision for credit losses
188,845
(25,750)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
205,403
249,514
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
47,827
40,469
Loan and lease related fees
22,679
8,313
Wealth and investment services
10,597
9,403
Mortgage banking activities
428
2,642
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,732
3,533
Other income
15,772
12,397
Total non-interest income
104,035
76,757
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
184,002
107,600
Occupancy
18,615
15,650
Technology and equipment
55,401
28,516
Marketing
3,509
2,504
Professional and outside services
54,091
9,776
Intangible assets amortization
6,387
1,139
Loan workout expenses
680
394
Deposit insurance
5,222
3,956
Other expenses
31,878
18,447
Total non-interest expense
359,785
187,982
(Loss) income before income taxes
(50,347)
138,289
Income tax (benefit) expense
(33,600)
30,211
Net (loss) income
(16,747)
108,078
Preferred stock dividends
(3,431)
(1,969)
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
$
(20,178)
$
106,109
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
147,533
90,108
(Loss) Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(0.14)
$
1.18
Diluted
(0.14)
1.17
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
346,276
$
189,985
$
196,273
$
185,919
$
190,536
Interest and dividends on securities
63,526
45,990
43,362
45,586
44,947
Loans held for sale
26
45
57
53
91
Total interest income
409,828
236,020
239,692
231,558
235,574
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,399
4,027
4,571
5,094
6,439
Borrowings
8,181
5,211
5,430
5,612
5,371
Total interest expense
15,580
9,238
10,001
10,706
11,810
Net interest income
394,248
226,782
229,691
220,852
223,764
Provision for credit losses
188,845
(15,000)
7,750
(21,500)
(25,750)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
205,403
241,782
221,941
242,352
249,514
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
47,827
40,544
40,258
41,439
40,469
Loan and lease related fees
22,679
9,602
10,881
7,862
8,313
Wealth and investment services
10,597
10,111
9,985
10,087
9,403
Mortgage banking activities
428
733
1,525
1,319
2,642
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,732
3,627
3,666
3,603
3,533
Other income
15,772
25,521
17,460
8,392
12,397
Total non-interest income
104,035
90,138
83,775
72,702
76,757
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
184,002
109,283
105,352
97,754
107,600
Occupancy
18,615
13,256
12,430
14,010
15,650
Technology and equipment
55,401
28,750
28,441
27,124
28,516
Marketing
3,509
2,599
3,721
3,227
2,504
Professional and outside services
54,091
9,360
7,074
21,025
9,776
Intangible assets amortization
6,387
1,118
1,124
1,132
1,139
Loan workout expenses
680
244
203
327
394
Deposit insurance
5,222
4,234
3,855
3,749
3,956
Other expenses
31,878
21,009
18,037
18,680
18,447
Total non-interest expense
359,785
189,853
180,237
187,028
187,982
(Loss) income before income taxes
(50,347)
142,067
125,479
128,026
138,289
Income tax (benefit) expense
(33,600)
31,029
29,766
33,991
30,211
Net (loss) income
(16,747)
111,038
95,713
94,035
108,078
Preferred stock dividends
(3,431)
(1,969)
(1,968)
(1,969)
(1,969)
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
$
(20,178)
$
109,069
$
93,745
$
92,066
$
106,109
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
147,533
90,284
90,232
90,221
90,108
(Loss) Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(0.14)
$
1.20
$
1.03
$
1.02
$
1.18
Diluted
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
1.01
1.17
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
35,912,829
$
349,417
3.90
%
$
21,481,320
$
191,288
3.57
%
Investment securities (a)
13,421,543
67,269
2.02
8,890,075
46,277
2.12
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
166,357
821
2.00
77,632
237
1.24
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
799,265
453
0.23
680,367
176
0.10
Loans held for sale
17,918
26
0.58
14,351
91
2.54
Total interest-earning assets
50,317,912
$
417,986
3.33
%
31,143,745
$
238,069
3.08
%
Non-interest-earning assets
4,490,665
1,982,315
Total Assets
$
54,808,577
$
33,126,060
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
11,263,282
$
-
-
%
$
6,436,858
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,759,465
1,087
0.06
7,451,175
1,607
0.09
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
24,316,436
5,019
0.08
11,995,473
1,720
0.06
Certificates of deposit
2,544,286
1,293
0.21
2,371,026
3,112
0.53
Total deposits
45,883,469
7,399
0.07
28,254,532
6,439
0.09
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
577,039
957
0.66
522,728
635
0.49
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,936
56
2.03
135,787
513
1.51
Long-term debt (a)
896,310
7,168
3.34
567,058
4,223
3.23
Total borrowings
1,484,285
8,181
2.26
1,225,573
5,371
1.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
47,367,754
$
15,580
0.13
%
29,480,105
$
11,810
0.16
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
749,333
391,752
Total liabilities
48,117,087
29,871,857
Preferred stock
236,121
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
6,455,369
3,109,166
Total shareholders' equity
6,691,490
3,254,203
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
54,808,577
$
33,126,060
Tax-equivalent net interest income
402,406
226,259
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(8,158)
(2,495)
Net interest income
$
394,248
$
223,764
Net interest margin
3.21
%
2.92
%
(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
15,578,594
$
7,509,538
$
7,172,345
$
7,473,758
$
7,530,066
Asset-based lending
1,807,545
1,067,248
986,782
943,961
907,421
Commercial real estate
17,584,947
6,603,180
6,522,679
6,410,672
6,338,056
Residential mortgages
6,798,199
5,412,905
5,167,527
4,856,302
4,668,945
Consumer
1,767,200
1,678,858
1,731,002
1,790,308
1,856,895
Total Loan and Lease Balances
43,536,485
22,271,729
21,580,335
21,475,001
21,301,383
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(569,371)
(301,187)
(314,922)
(307,945)
(328,351)
Loans and Leases, net
$
42,967,114
$
21,970,542
$
21,265,413
$
21,167,056
$
20,973,032
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
12,568,454
$
7,304,985
$
7,280,258
$
7,545,398
$
7,650,367
Asset-based lending
1,540,301
1,010,874
956,535
937,580
896,093
Commercial real estate
13,732,925
6,575,865
6,510,100
6,365,830
6,303,765
Residential mortgages
6,322,495
5,309,127
5,036,329
4,738,859
4,720,703
Consumer
1,748,654
1,701,250
1,755,291
1,825,772
1,910,392
Total Loan and Lease Balances
$
35,912,829
$
21,902,101
$
21,538,513
$
21,413,439
$
21,481,320
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
108,460
$
63,553
$
40,774
$
57,831
$
60,103
Asset-based lending
5,494
2,114
2,139
2,403
2,430
Commercial real estate
74,581
5,058
15,972
12,687
13,743
Residential mortgages
27,318
15,591
19,327
21,467
42,708
Consumer
32,258
23,462
23,558
26,353
31,437
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
248,111
$
109,778
$
101,770
$
120,741
$
150,421
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
102
Residential mortgages
2,582
2,276
1,759
1,934
1,695
Consumer
513
536
680
822
590
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
3,095
$
2,812
$
2,439
$
2,756
$
2,387
Total nonperforming assets
$
251,206
$
112,590
$
104,209
$
123,497
$
152,808
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
8,025
$
9,340
$
5,537
$
3,154
$
7,395
Asset-based lending
24,103
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
22,053
921
821
1,679
699
Residential mortgages
9,307
3,561
3,447
4,690
5,241
Consumer
9,379
5,576
7,158
8,829
7,036
Total past due 30-89 days
72,867
19,398
16,963
18,352
20,371
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
124
2,507
107
25
50
Total past due loans and leases
$
72,991
$
21,905
$
17,070
$
18,377
$
20,421
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
$
359,431
Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
88,045
-
-
-
-
Provision
189,068
(14,980)
7,898
(21,574)
(25,759)
Charge-offs:
Commercial portfolio
11,248
799
1,723
594
6,321
Consumer portfolio
1,120
1,382
2,053
2,808
2,974
Total charge-offs
12,368
2,181
3,776
3,402
9,295
Recoveries:
Commercial portfolio
1,364
1,107
142
836
1,636
Consumer portfolio
2,075
2,319
2,713
3,734
2,338
Total recoveries
3,439
3,426
2,855
4,570
3,974
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
8,929
(1,245)
921
(1,168)
5,321
ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance
$
13,104
$
12,170
$
11,974
$
12,800
$
12,755
Acquisition of Sterling
6,749
-
-
-
-
Provision
(213)
934
196
(826)
45
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
$
11,974
$
12,800
Total ending balance
$
589,011
$
314,291
$
327,092
$
319,919
$
341,151
(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted ROAA are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$
359,785
$
189,853
$
180,237
$
187,028
$
187,982
Less: Foreclosed property activity
(75)
(347)
(142)
(137)
91
Intangible assets amortization
6,387
1,118
1,124
1,132
1,139
Operating lease depreciation
1,632
-
-
-
-
Strategic initiatives
(4,140)
600
(4,011)
1,138
9,441
Merger related
108,495
10,560
9,847
17,047
-
Debt prepayment costs
-
2,526
-
-
-
Non-interest expense
$
247,486
$
175,396
$
173,419
$
167,848
$
177,311
Net interest income
$
394,248
$
226,782
$
229,691
$
220,852
$
223,764
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
8,158
2,397
2,434
2,487
2,495
Non-interest income
104,035
90,138
83,775
72,702
76,757
Other
3,082
431
327
309
277
Less: Operating lease depreciation
1,632
-
-
-
-
Income
$
507,891
$
319,748
$
316,227
$
296,350
$
303,293
Efficiency ratio
48.73
%
54.85
%
54.84
%
56.64
%
58.46
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
Net (loss) income
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
$
108,078
Less: Preferred stock dividends
3,431
1,969
1,968
1,969
1,969
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
5,046
883
888
894
900
(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization
$
(15,132)
$
109,952
$
94,633
$
92,960
$
107,009
(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis
$
(60,528)
$
439,808
$
378,532
$
371,840
$
428,036
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,691,490
$
3,411,911
$
3,375,401
$
3,311,406
$
3,254,203
Less: Average preferred stock
236,121
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,007,266
556,784
557,902
559,032
560,173
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,448,103
$
2,710,090
$
2,672,462
$
2,607,337
$
2,548,993
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
(1.36)
%
16.23
%
14.16
%
14.26
%
16.79
%
Tangible equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
8,177,135
$
3,438,325
$
3,386,189
$
3,329,705
$
3,272,928
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
558,485
559,617
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
$
2,713,311
Total assets
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
$
33,753,752
$
33,259,037
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
558,485
559,617
Tangible assets
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
$
32,699,420
Tangible equity
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
%
8.30
%
Tangible common equity:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
$
2,713,311
Less: Preferred stock
283,979
145,037
145,037
145,037
145,037
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
$
2,568,274
Tangible assets
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
$
32,699,420
Tangible common equity
8.26
%
7.97
%
7.71
%
7.91
%
7.85
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
$
2,568,274
Common shares outstanding
178,102
90,584
90,588
90,594
90,410
Tangible book value per common share
$
28.94
$
30.22
$
29.63
$
28.99
$
28.41
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
54,356,283
$
29,847,029
$
30,026,327
$
28,846,966
$
28,481,834
Less: Certificates of deposit
2,821,097
1,797,770
1,884,373
2,014,544
2,234,133
Core deposits
$
51,535,186
$
28,049,259
$
28,141,954
$
26,832,422
$
26,247,701
Three months ended
Adjusted ROATCE:
Net (loss) income
$
(16,747)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
3,431
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
5,046
Strategic initiatives, tax-effected
(3,017)
Merger related, tax-effected
79,698
Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected
127,585
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other
$
189,134
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis
$
756,536
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,691,490
Less: Average preferred stock
236,121
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,007,266
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,448,103
Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
17.01
%
Adjusted ROAA:
Net (loss) income
$
(16,747)
Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected
(3,017)
Merger related, tax-effected
79,698
Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected
127,585
Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision
$
187,519
Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision, annualized basis
$
750,076
Average assets
$
54,808,577
Adjusted return on average assets
1.37
%
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss)
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
(50.3)
$
(20.2)
$
(0.14)
Strategic initiatives
(4.1)
(3.0)
(0.02)
Merger related expenses
108.5
79.7
0.54
Non-PCD provision
175.1
127.6
0.86
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
229.2
$
184.1
$
1.24
