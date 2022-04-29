FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AFRM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 12, 2021 and February 10, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 29, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Affirm tweeted certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial report at about 1:15 p.m. on February 10, 2022. The social media post portrayed the Company's quarter as highly successful, including a revenue increase of 77%. The Company then deleted the tweet, and the eventual release of its full second quarter report revealed a loss of $0.57 per share versus analyst expectations of $0.37 per share. The Company's shares then plummeted about 32% from its intraday high. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Affirm, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm