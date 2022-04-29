InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Secure a Cane to Various Items (JXA-124)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would be used to support a cane when not in use," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the HANG - A - CANE. My design can be used throughout a home, when grocery shopping, at the doctor's office, in a restaurant or in a public restroom."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a cane to an array of items. In doing so, it helps to prevent the cane from falling to the ground. As a result, it ensures that the cane is readily accessible when needed and it helps to prevent tripping hazards, lost or forgotten canes, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

