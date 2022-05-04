Korean Grocery and Meal Kit Delivery Company Launches Campaign to Support API Communities During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM)

Proceeds of sales from newly launched meal kit service to be donated to nonprofit organizations serving children in API communities during APAHM

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketCart, a next-morning Korean grocery delivery company, announced today its launch of the Protect Our Children campaign in support of children and families in the API communities in the areas of domestic violence and child abuse prevention.

RocketCart Logo (PRNewswire)

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM), RocketCart will donate twenty percent of proceeds from sales of its newly launched Korean meal kit service during the month of May to the Children's Advocacy Center and Korean American Family Services.

"As parents and members of the Asian community, we are giving back to raise awareness for the plight of children and families in need, particularly in the API community," said Paul Kim, CEO of RocketCart.

Funds donated to the Children's Advocacy Center will be used for the translations of brochures into API languages and child sexual abuse prevention programs for API families. "We feel so very fortunate to have been selected by RocketCart as one of the beneficiary organizations for their Protect Our Children campaign honoring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Children of all cultural backgrounds can be targeted for abuse and RocketCart's willingness to recognize the work we do to assist these young victims is a blessing and an honor," said Don Olender, Executive Director of the Children's Advocacy Center.

Funds donated to the Korean American Family Services will be used for providing healthy meals to children in their domestic violence and mental health programs. "We are excited to be part of the new campaign, Protect Our Children, with RocketCart to bring more awareness around our programs and be able to use the donations to keep our children safe and healthy," said Katherine Yeom, Executive Director of KFAM.

Also joining in on this effort are influencers PK (comedian), David Choi (musician), and CJ Eats (food blogger) who will produce and post content on their social media platforms encouraging the public to participate in the campaign while raising awareness about domestic violence and child abuse in the API communities.

RocketCart is a leading Korean grocery delivery company that provides next-morning delivery to Southern California consumers (free for orders above $40). In addition to a broad selection of Korean grocery items, fresh banchan, produce, and meats, consumers can now purchase their newly launched ready-to-cook meal kits (created by its in-house chefs) and mainstream-friendly Korean product bundle kits that make shopping and checkout super fast and convenient.

"Our meal kits make it faster and easier for mainstream customers to enjoy the most authentic, healthy, and delicious Korean cuisines for themselves and their families," said Kim.

Ready-to-cook meal kits will include washed, cut, and prepped ingredients only requiring the most basic skill to prepare a Korean meal within 20 minutes from stove to table. Popular Korean dishes such as Spicy Chicken Kalbi (Short Ribs), Kalbi Burger, and Tteokbokki (Spicy Stir Fried Rice Cakes) will be featured on its menu. Mainstream-friendly product bundle kits will include ingredients or vegetables that are essential for cooking Korean dishes. Family dinner kits, KBBQ ssam/wrap kits and snack kits for special occasions and events will also be added to their selection.

www.rocketcart.com RocketCart website:

www.rocketcart.com/protect-our-children Protect Our Children campaign:

RocketCart mobile app available on iOS and Android

According to the LA County Department of Children and Family Services:

Contact:

Cindy Shin, KACIE Strategies

M. (818) 940-9558

KacieStrategies@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RocketCart