Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

OKOTOKS, AB, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 17, 2022, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 3, 2022.
By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Christine McGinley
66,054,376
96.47%
2,413,869
3.53%
Stephen H. Lockwood
59,202,394
86.47%
9,265,851
13.53%
David E. Mullen
66,743,389
97.48%
1,724,856
2.52%
Murray K. Mullen
64,469,773
94.16%
3,998,472
5.84%
Philip J. Scherman
66,063,531
96.49%
2,404,714
3.51%
Sonia Tibbatts
45,724,110
66.78%
22,744,135
33.22%
Jamil Murji
66,490,566
97.11%
1,977,679
2.89%
Richard Whitley
67,851,732
99.10%
616,513
0.90%
Benoit Durand
67,862,173
99.11%
606,072
0.89%
Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Contact Information
Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
