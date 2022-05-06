Broan-NuTone® Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR© Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

Award marks the third consecutive win for the global leader in residential indoor air quality, energy efficiency and innovation

HARTFORD, Wis., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broan-NuTone® has been named a recipient of the 2022 ENERGY STAR© Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award. This is the third year the company has received this distinction, emphasizing its continued efforts to develop a wide variety of high-quality, energy-efficient consumer products geared towards improving indoor air quality (IAQ), not sacrificing it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy present the yearly ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Awards to a distinguished group of businesses and organizations that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

"Thank you to the EPA and DOE for continuing to recognize the work done by organizations and businesses like ours to create a more energy-efficient and cleaner environment," said Edwin Bender, vice president of marketing for Broan-NuTone®. "We are proud of our team for their ongoing efforts to create products that positively impact customers' lives, the environment and indoor air quality."

The importance of energy efficiency continues to grow as the average amount of energy consumed by Americans has doubled nearly every 20 years. Broan-NuTone® ENERGY STAR-certified ventilation fans, range hoods, and fresh air systems provide builders and homeowners with efficient, powerful, and long-lasting performance, with the added benefits of easy installation and less maintenance.

Their complete line of ENERGY STAR® certified home ventilation solutions bring new meaning to energy and cost savings. Broan-NuTone® offers more than 80 affordable and environmental-friendly models to choose from, to meet a host of needs.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good, not only for the environment but also for business and customers."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit https://www.energystar.gov/about/awards/2022_energy_star_award_winners .

About Broan-NuTone®

Broan-NuTone® LLC is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products, including range hoods, ventilation fans, heater/fan/light combination units, balanced ventilation systems (IAQ), built-in heaters, attic ventilators and residential built-in convenience products including doorbells and central vacuum systems. Broan-NuTone® LLC is proud to be an ENERGY STAR® partner.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts .

