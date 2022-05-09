3 Logicalis Leaders Honored on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

Karen Gervasi, Nickie Peters and Nancy Saltzman recognized for constant dedication to channel excellence

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three leaders to its Women of the Channel list for 2022: Karen Gervasi, Operations Director; Nickie Peters, Senior Director of Portfolio Management; and Nancy Saltzman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Strategy. CRN's annual list honors the accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel.

Karen Gervasi, Operations Director, Logicalis US (PRNewswire)

Gervasi, Peters and Saltzman each play an integral role for Logicalis' channel strategy with their contributions across the company. CRN's recognition celebrates their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"Logicalis US continuously strives to create a diverse, welcoming environment that encourages continued growth, and we couldn't be prouder of Karen, Nickie, and Nancy for being recognized as Women of the Channel," said Jon Groves, Logicalis US CEO. "Their contributions in their respective roles are vital to Logicalis' overall success. More importantly, individually they exemplify the core values of leadership and innovation that make them effective Architects of Change™."

Gervasi optimizes critical functions of Logicalis' channel business in her role as Operations Director. She aligns the purchasing and managing sales support teams, enables expedited reviews of processes, and drives improvement in the quote to invoice process.

As Senior Director of Portfolio Management, Peters owns the lifecycle management of Logicalis' solution portfolio and discovers investment needs, priorities and resources. In doing so, she enables teams to provide marketable solutions that align with client business needs and objectives.

In her role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Strategy, Saltzman serves as a collaborative business partner and trusted advisor to Logicalis' senior management and its board of directors. She works closely with the financial and operations teams to drive the company's overall goals, while minimizing risk and ensuring compliance.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and is now online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

Nickie Peters, Senior Director of Portfolio Management, Logicalis US (PRNewswire)

Nancy Saltzman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Strategy, Logicalis US (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logicalis