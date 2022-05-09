IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS OPENS 60th DONATION CENTER

National Biotechnology Company Selects East Tarrant County, TX for New Location

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the world marks a major milestone this week, as ImmunoTek Bio Centers opens a blood-plasma center under the Freedom Plasma brand in East Tarrant County. The center opens May 10, 2022 as the company's 60th U.S. center wholly designed, built, and operated by the organization.

Plasma donations help create life-saving medicines and are in great demand worldwide. To address this need, ImmunoTek Bio Centers, the world's largest independent operator of plasma donation centers recently opened its 60th center. Plasma donation is done through a self-contained machine which separates blood-plasma from red blood and returns blood back to donors in a process called plasmapheresis. (PRNewswire)

To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors.

Since launching in 2013, ImmunoTek Bio Centers has accepted more than six million paid donations from blood-plasma donors, providing much-needed plasma used to make plasma protein therapies and medicines for healthcare patients around the globe. These plasma-derived medicines treat immune disorders, rare diseases, burn victims, cancer patients, and a variety of other illnesses. The company's 60th center opening comes at a time when plasma donations are in great demand worldwide.

Because of advances in patient medicines and treatments, the need for plasma donations continues to rise. The U.S. provides two-thirds of the world's plasma, and the new center in East Tarrant County will help meet the ever-growing need. More than half of a human's blood volume is made up of plasma; it is the protein-rich golden liquid portion of blood that remains after red and white blood cells are removed. This plasma is then manufactured into medicines, which patients depend on for their specific plasma-based therapy. To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors.

"Donating blood-plasma at a donation center like Freedom Plasma is truly a life-saving gift to those who depend on plasma-derived medicines to live each day. Not only is it used to create valuable therapies and vaccines, but recent research also shows promise with plasma-derived therapies reducing or limiting the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO of ImmunoTek. "We are proud to open our 60th center in the U.S. to eventually benefit patients around the globe. ImmunoTek has more plasma centers under construction nationwide to increase our ability to provide plasma to help those who need it."

The U.S. is one of the few countries that allow healthcare companies to financially compensate life-saving donors for their effort of donating their plasma at blood-plasma centers like Freedom Plasma. Having a plasma donation center in a community also provides a major economic boost by creating jobs.

"The economic impact of an operating ImmunoTek center is around $5 million annually," said Blair McKinney, COO of ImmunoTek. "The community benefits from the construction of this new center, by receiving donor compensation for its members, experiencing healthcare-oriented jobs, and the creation of a need for services from local small businesses; plus, our donors know that what they are doing is helping to save lives."

To be eligible to donate plasma, a medical screening is conducted by in-house medical professionals, along with a medical history and physical exam. Donors can then roll up their sleeves and donate, much like a blood donation. Plasma is removed from the blood through a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. The remaining red blood cells are returned to the donor. Plasma can be donated up to twice a week.

Freedom Plasma's new location is at 7750 Scott Street, White Settlement, TX, and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Following the first week of operation, which is by appointment only, walk-in donors will be welcome. If you need more information or want to make a plasma donation appointment, call the center at 682-200-4201 or visit www.FreedomPlasma.com.

ABOUT FREEDOM PLASMA

Freedom Plasma was developed and is operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines. Freedom Plasma provides donors within the communities it serves the freedom to improve their financial position and help positively impact patients' lives who rely on plasma-based therapies. Each plasma donation is essential and provides patients the freedom to live healthier and happier lives.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving US FDA-licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 more sites over the next three years. For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com.

