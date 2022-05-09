NovaCentrix Debuts Gold Inks for Biomedical, Electronics, and High-Corrosion Environments

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCentrix is pleased to announce the release of its newest product: jettable gold ink. The Metalon® JG.line of jettable gold inks are ideal for applications like biomedical and electronics. Early customers include advanced R&D groups as well as universities and institutes. Featuring excellent electrical and physical performance properties, the company's Metalon® gold inks are the perfect solution for applications requiring bio-compatibility or high levels of corrosion resistance. NovaCentrix gold inks can be cured with traditional thermal processes, or with PulseForge® tools featuring the revolutionary Digital Thermal Processing™ – the only solution that can dry, sinter, and solder at an industrial scale on low-temp heat-sensitive substrates without damage.

NovaCentrix offers industry-leading conductive inks, materials and expertise, supporting the development and production of next-gen printed electron. Its Metalon® conductive inks capitalize on advanced materials and formulations to provide conductivity options for additive manufacturing of printed electronics with stretchable, solderable, resistive, and magnetic qualities. For over twenty years, Austin, Texas, based NovaCentrix has been the go-to leader for industry-transforming conductive inks and nanopowders. NovaCentrix emphasizes internal innovation and external partnerships to move ideas from inception to production.

