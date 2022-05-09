Priority's New V22.0 Release introduces new AI-Based Features

V22.0 offers new and advanced AI-based customization, personalization, and automation features, alongside many enhancements to the financials and logistics modules, extended abilities for multi-company organizations, new localization, and more.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced the release of its latest ERP platform version, V22.0,to Priority's customers worldwide.

V22.0 offers a new experience through advanced customization and personalization capabilities and enhanced business process automation, delivering a higher fit to organizations and users' unique needs and requirements.

V22.0's new customization features introduce a dedicated "System Onboarding Survey," enabling automatic system configuration based on organizational needs, ultimately delivering tailor-made, industry-configured solution suites with intelligent business learning for best practice optimization.

Priority V22.0 also offers new personalization tools to enhance user experience and create a unique workspace according to personal usage and best practice role configuration. Features include AI recommendations to enable personal workflow automation, views, insights, and shortcuts by reoccurring work patterns to streamline tasks and activities.

An additional new feature is the automation hub that includes an embedded RPA and allows for intelligent workflows, such as automation of recurring tasks, setting autofill rules, and cross-form macro activities, to deliver higher performance by reducing operational expenses, lessening human errors, and improving employee productivity and satisfaction.

Priority V22.0 includes ongoing enhancements to various modules, such as new features in logistics, WMS, and Financials modules, including a new user experience for partial reconciliation and expansion of the Revenue Recognition and Payments modules features.

"Priority's V22.0 is our innovative answer to our customers' imminent, growing need for flexible, customizable, and automated business processes to increase business efficiency and productivity, to keep pace with the ever-changing business landscape, and maintain a competitive advantage." States Keren Sherer-Taiber, VP of Product Management at Priority.

About Priority Software

Priority is a leading provider of scalable, agile, and open cloud-based business management solutions for various industries and organizations, from global enterprises to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry experts and analysts for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organizations to increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new opportunities, and outpace the competition. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium, and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority empowers 75,000 customers in 40 countries with smart and intuitive business management platforms that drive accelerated organizational growth. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

Olly Lukatski, Marketing Communications and Content Manager

ollyl@priority-softwrae.com

