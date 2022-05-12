The Real Brokerage to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive will be presenting at 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00am ET .

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/reax/2245968

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia , and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,500 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

