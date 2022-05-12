Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and 32 Percent Increase in ARR to $7.3 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $8.8 million , a quarterly record for the Company and a 5% increase from the prior-year quarter

Platform revenue up 33% to $1.8 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 32% to $7.3 million

Gross profit up 20% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 460 basis points to 37.0%

Loss of $0.01 per share, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million compared to $0.2M in the prior-year quarter

Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was $0.5M and a total of $1.8M in the past twelve months.

34 net new platform deployments in the quarter, 168 net new on a trailing twelve months basis

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued growth within our Platforms segment, as we posted our highest quarterly total revenue in company history and second consecutive quarter of at least $500,000 of incremental ARR," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "In addition, Q3 is seasonally a strong renewal period for us and this quarter we experienced our highest ever upsell bookings from existing customers as they continue to see the value in our Article Galaxy platform."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $8.8 million, a 5% increase from $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter as platform revenue increased and transaction revenue was essentially unchanged from the prior period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 33% to $1.8 million compared to approximately $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The growth was due to an increase in ARR associated with renewals over the last twelve months as well as an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 34 net deployments added in the quarter. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $7.3 million, up 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, relatively flat compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,193, compared to 1,108 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 460 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 37.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business as well as lower copyright costs in the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $3.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development and general and administrative costs related to strategic growth initiatives in the business.

Net loss in the third quarter was ($341,000), or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $50,000, or breakeven on a diluted share basis, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $94,000, compared to $238,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-892-9785

International dial-in number: 1-212-231-2907

Conference ID: 22018555

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 12, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 22018555, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 1,786,224 $ 1,344,183 $ 442,041 32.9%

$ 4,900,927 $ 3,706,406 $ 1,194,521 32.2%

Transactions $ 6,971,128 $ 6,996,349 (25,221) -0.4%

$ 19,471,216 $ 19,832,286 (361,070) -1.8% Total Revenue 8,757,352 8,340,532 416,820 5.0%

24,372,143 23,538,692 833,451 3.5%



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 1,567,173 1,110,487 456,686 41.1%

4,204,552 3,051,755 1,152,797 37.8%

Transactions 1,671,324 1,592,153 79,171 5.0%

4,531,980 4,492,043 39,937 0.9% Total Gross Profit 3,238,497 2,702,640 535,857 19.8%

8,736,532 7,543,798 1,192,734 15.8%



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 87.7% 82.6% 5.1%



85.8% 82.3% 3.5%



Transactions 24.0% 22.8% 1.2%



23.3% 22.7% 0.6%

Total Gross Profit 37.0% 32.4% 4.6%



35.8% 32.0% 3.8%





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 543,496 566,713 (23,217) -4.1%

1,584,804 1,552,658 32,146 2.1%

Technology and product development 971,959 664,195 307,764 46.3%

2,661,655 1,911,903 749,752 39.2%

General and administrative 1,629,371 1,233,603 395,768 32.1%

4,742,729 3,513,415 1,229,314 35.0%

Depreciation and amortization 4,988 2,066 2,922 141.4%

12,144 8,828 3,316 37.6%

Stock-based compensation 399,234 179,345 219,889 122.6%

870,883 786,084 84,799 10.8%

Foreign currency translation loss 29,394 6,648 22,746 342.1%

52,619 (35,070) 87,689 NM Total Operating Expenses 3,578,442 2,652,570 925,872 34.9%

9,924,834 7,737,818 2,187,016 28.3% Income (loss) from operations (339,945) 50,070 (390,015) NM

(1,188,302) (194,020) (994,282) NM



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income (expense) 237 250 (13)



777 884 (107) -12.1%

Provision for income taxes (822) (572) (250) 0.0%

(6,592) (3,077) (3,515) NM

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



- - -

Total Other Income (Expenses): (585) (322) (263) 81.7%

(5,815) (2,193) (3,622) NM Net income (loss) $ (340,530) $ 49,748 (390,278) NM

$ (1,194,117) $ (196,213) (997,904) NM







NM







NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,671 $ 238,129 $ (144,458) NM

$ (252,656) $ 565,822 $ (818,478) NM

























Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change Platforms:



















ARR (Annual recurring revenue):



















Beginning of Period $ 6,848,613 $ 5,021,053 $ 1,827,560 36.4%

$ 5,880,179 $ 4,446,088 $ 1,434,091 32.3%

Incremental ARR 500,233 533,542 (33,309) -6.2%

1,468,668 1,108,507 360,161 32.5%

End of Period $ 7,348,847 $ 5,554,595 $ 1,794,252 32.3%

$ 7,348,847 $ 5,554,595 $ 1,794,252 32.3%





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 646 461 185 40.1%

553 401 152 37.9%

Incremental Deployments 34 51 (17) -33.3%

127 111 16 14.4%

End of Period 680 512 168 32.8%

680 512 168 32.8%





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 10,602 $ 10,892 $ (290) -2.7%

$ 10,633 $ 11,088 $ (454) -4.1%

End of Period $ 10,807 $ 10,849 $ (42) -0.4%

$ 10,807 $ 10,849 $ (42) -0.4%



















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 904 841 63 7.5%

875 818 56 6.9%

Academic customers 289 267 22 8.2%

300 284 16 5.8%

Total customers 1,193 1,108 85 7.7%

1,175 1,102 73 6.6%



Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (340,530) $ 49,748 $ (390,278) NM

$ (1,194,117) $ (196,213) $ (997,904) NM Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) (237) (250) 13 5.2%

(777) (884) 107 12.1%

Foreign currency translation loss 29,394 6,648 22,746 342.1%

52,619 (35,070) 87,689 NM

Provision for income taxes 822 572 250 43.7%

6,592 3,077 3,515 114.2%

Depreciation and amortization 4,988 2,066 2,922 141.4%

12,144 8,828 3,316 37.6%

Stock-based compensation 399,234 179,345 219,889 122.6%

870,883 786,084 84,799 10.8%

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,671 $ 238,129 $ (144,458) -60.7%

$ (252,656) $ 565,822 $ (818,478) NM



About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31,











2022

June 30,





(unaudited)

2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,640,521

$ 11,004,337

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $80,655 and $51,495, respectively



5,622,368



4,717,453

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



338,236



270,252

Prepaid royalties



959,208



904,921

Total current assets



17,560,333



16,896,963

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $836,339

and $824,123, respectively



43,671



20,755

Deposits and other assets



905



906

Total assets

$ 17,604,909

$ 16,918,624

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 7,084,276

$ 6,687,188

Deferred revenue



5,342,828



4,804,351

Total current liabilities



12,427,104



11,491,539

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,000,844 and

26,498,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



27,001



26,498

Additional paid-in capital



27,927,567



26,982,052

Accumulated deficit



(22,656,005)



(21,461,888)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(120,758)



(119,577)

Total stockholders' equity



5,177,805



5,427,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,604,909

$ 16,918,624



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 1,786,224

$ 1,344,183

$ 4,900,927

$ 3,706,406

Transactions



6,971,128



6,996,349



19,471,216



19,832,286

Total revenue



8,757,352



8,340,532



24,372,143



23,538,692





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



219,051



233,696



696,375



654,651

Transactions



5,299,804



5,404,196



14,939,236



15,340,243

Total cost of revenue



5,518,855



5,637,892



15,635,611



15,994,894

Gross profit



3,238,497



2,702,640



8,736,532



7,543,798





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



3,573,454



2,650,504



9,912,690



7,728,990

Depreciation and amortization



4,988



2,066



12,144



8,828

Total operating expenses



3,578,442



2,652,570



9,924,834



7,737,818





























Income (loss) from operations



(339,945)



50,070



(1,188,302)



(194,020)





























Other income



237



250



777



884





























Income (loss) from operations before provision for

income taxes



(339,708)



50,320



(1,187,525)



(193,136)

Provision for income taxes



(822)



(572)



(6,592)



(3,077)





























Net income (loss)



(340,530)



49,748



(1,194,117)



(196,213)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



1,609



(3,333)



(1,181)



3,348

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (338,921)

$ 46,415

$ (1,195,298)

$ (192,865)





























Basic income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



26,512,195



26,027,665



26,392,949



25,966,072





























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



26,512,195



26,565,892



26,392,949



25,966,072



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (1,194,117)

$ (196,213)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization



12,144



8,828

Amortization of lease right



—



72,331

Fair value of vested stock options



424,450



504,936

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



446,433



281,148

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(904,915)



(563,829)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(67,984)



(75,473)

Prepaid royalties



(54,287)



(23,146)

Deposits and other assets



—



5,360

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



397,088



1,208,474

Deferred revenue



538,477



1,076,966

Lease liability



—



(79,326)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(402,711)



2,220,056

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(34,251)



(11,853)

Net cash used in investing activities



(34,251)



(11,853)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



97,688



88,850

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



59,500



81,251

Common stock repurchase



(82,053)



(150,386)

Repurchase of stock options and warrants



—



(308,313)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



75,135



(288,598)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



(1,989)



2,401

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(363,816)



1,922,006

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



11,004,337



9,311,556

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 10,640,521

$ 11,233,562

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 6,592

$ 3,077



