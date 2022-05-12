Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for First Quarter 2022

Strong demand with prepaid block sales up 153% year-over-year
Technology and operating initiatives progressing to drive long-term profitability
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $325.6 million
- Active Members grew 26% year-over-year to 12,424 in total
- Live Flight Legs increased 15% year-over-year to 17,626 in total
- Net loss increased by $56.8 million year-over-year to a net loss of $89.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $40.8 million year-over-year to a loss of $49.4 million
"The record first quarter revenue is a testament to the company's unique market position and iconic brand as an innovator in a supply-constrained market. We are looking forward to leveraging our recent Air Partner acquisition to expand globally," said Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past several months, we have made meaningful improvements to address operational challenges and expect to realize the benefit in the coming quarters. We are ahead of plan on pilot hiring and continue to add to our maintenance capabilities while also delivering on several key strategic and technology initiatives."
"Continued execution on these initiatives, coupled with the acquisition of Air Partner, the implementation of fuel surcharges and additional capped rate price increases gives us confidence that the company will show strong margin improvements over the course of the year," said Vinayak Hegde, Wheels Up President.
Recent Initiatives
- Closed Air Partner PLC acquisition on April 1, which provides Wheels Up with an attractive asset-light platform to extend its offerings globally for its customers who are increasingly looking to travel around the world.
- Converted majority of the owned and operated fleet to UP FMS (Fleet Management System), providing a high-fidelity view of the Wheels Up aircraft and positioning the company to automate aircraft and crew scheduling and more effectively and efficiently manage daily operations. New functionality will regularly be added to the platform, with more than 80 new features added in the past six months.
- Launched updated Wheels Up Mobile App based on a service-oriented architecture that positions Wheels Up to rapidly innovate and quickly introduce new capabilities that enhance the customer experience at scale.
Financial and Operating Highlights
As of March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Active Members(1)
12,424
9,896
26 %
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg)
2022
2021
% Change
Active Users(1)
12,547
10,742
17 %
Live Flight Legs(1)
17,626
15,278
15 %
Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg
$ 13,410
$ 12,467
8 %
Revenue
$ 325,635
$ 261,657
24 %
Net loss
$ (89,040)
$ (32,213)
176 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ (49,428)
$ (8,662)
(471) %
(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.
For the first quarter:
- Active Members grew 26% year-over-year to 12,424 driven by strong new member sales and existing membership retention.
- Active Users grew 17% to 12,547 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.
- Live Flight Legs increased by 15% year-over-year to 17,626 with strong flight demand across all cabin classes driven by the growth in Active Members.
- Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 8% year-over-year to $13,410 as a result of a higher mix of larger cabin flying and partially offset by a seasonal decrease in average flight stage length.
- Revenue increased 24% year-over-year driven by strong flight demand.
- Net loss increased by $57 million due to several factors, including a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(49) million, decreased $41 million year-over-year, due primarily to lower Adjusted Contribution Margin.
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 537,699
$ 784,574
Accounts receivable, net
78,034
79,403
Other receivables
8,914
8,061
Parts and supplies inventories, net
9,686
9,410
Aircraft held for sale
56,203
18,101
Prepaid expenses and other
42,344
33,525
Total current assets
732,880
933,074
Property and equipment, net
380,225
317,836
Operating lease right-of-use assets
117,667
108,582
Goodwill
449,575
437,398
Intangible assets, net
141,734
146,959
Restricted cash
2,148
2,148
Other non-current assets
60,754
35,067
Total assets
$ 1,884,983
$ 1,981,064
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 51,503
$ 43,672
Accrued expenses
102,325
107,153
Deferred revenue, current
903,245
933,527
Operating lease liabilities, current
28,695
31,617
Intangible liabilities, current
2,000
2,000
Other current liabilities
16,189
17,068
Total current liabilities
1,103,957
1,135,037
Deferred revenue, non-current
1,834
1,957
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
95,307
83,461
Warrant liability
6,637
10,268
Intangible liabilities, non-current
13,583
14,083
Other non-current liabilities
30
30
Total liabilities
1,221,348
1,244,836
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 245,911,301
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
1,476,241
1,450,839
Accumulated deficit
(809,366)
(720,713)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,682,380 and 0 shares, respectively
(6,107)
—
Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity
660,793
730,151
Non-controlling interests
2,842
6,077
Total equity
663,635
736,228
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,884,983
$ 1,981,064
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 325,635
$ 261,657
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
332,758
234,508
Technology and development
11,191
7,024
Sales and marketing
23,243
15,794
General and administrative
38,904
18,168
Depreciation and amortization
14,228
13,831
Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale
(1,971)
—
Total costs and expenses
418,353
289,325
Loss from operations
(92,718)
(27,668)
Other income (expense):
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,631
—
Interest income
77
12
Interest expense
—
(4,557)
Other expense, net
(30)
—
Total other income (expense)
3,678
(4,545)
Loss before income taxes
(89,040)
(32,213)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
(89,040)
(32,213)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(387)
(2,804)
Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience Inc
$ (88,653)
$ (29,409)
Net loss per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$ (0.36)
$ (0.17)
Diluted
$ (0.36)
$ (0.17)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
Basic
244,609,635
168,845,565
Diluted
244,609,635
168,845,565
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (89,040)
$ (32,213)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,228
13,831
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
—
334
Equity-based compensation
22,554
1,414
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(3,631)
—
Provision for expected credit losses
(384)
275
Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale
(1,971)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
3,088
5,364
Other receivables
(853)
(6,078)
Parts and supplies inventories
(277)
(1,247)
Prepaid expenses and other
(8,747)
(2,183)
Other non-current assets
(25,688)
22
Operating lease liabilities, net
(161)
(302)
Accounts payable
7,599
13,679
Accrued expenses
(6,648)
(11,980)
Other current liabilities
(879)
(24)
Other non-current liabilities
—
107
Deferred revenue
(30,406)
(65,719)
Net cash used in operating activities
(121,216)
(84,720)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(66,343)
(2,273)
Purchases of aircraft held for sale
(51,073)
—
Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net
14,942
—
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(11,530)
7,844
Capitalized software development costs
(5,548)
(2,652)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(119,552)
2,919
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of shares for treasury
(6,107)
—
Repayments of long-term debt
—
(12,445)
Payments of deferred offering costs
—
(443)
Repayment of loan to employee
—
102
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,107)
(12,786)
NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(246,875)
(94,587)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD
786,722
324,876
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD
$ 539,847
$ 230,289
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC
$ —
$ 30,172
Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest U.S. GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Definitions of Key Operating Metrics
Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.
Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and legacy Wheels Up Private Jets jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.
Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.
We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.
Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability and (viii) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including restructuring charges.
We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin
The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 325,635
$ 261,657
Less: Cost of revenue
(332,758)
(234,508)
Less: Depreciation and amortization
(14,228)
(13,831)
Gross (loss) profit
$ (21,351)
$ 13,318
Gross margin
(6.6) %
5.1 %
Add back:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 14,228
$ 13,831
Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue
4,432
51
Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue
—
1,010
Adjusted Contribution
$ (2,691)
$ 28,210
Adjusted Contribution Margin
(0.8) %
10.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (89,040)
$ (32,213)
Add back (deduct)
Interest expense
—
4,557
Interest income
(77)
(12)
Income tax expense
—
—
Other expense, net
30
—
Depreciation and amortization
14,228
13,831
Equity-based compensation expense
22,554
1,414
Public company readiness expense
—
473
Acquisition and integration expense
3,834
3,257
Restructuring charges
2,674
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(3,631)
—
Corporate headquarters relocation expense
—
31
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (49,428)
$ (8,662)
The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
GAAP as
Equity-based
Acquisition
Restructuring
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$ 325,635
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 325,635
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
332,758
(4,432)
—
—
328,326
Technology and development
11,191
(641)
—
—
10,550
Sales and marketing
23,243
(2,701)
—
—
20,542
General and administrative
38,904
(14,780)
(3,834)
(2,674)
17,616
Depreciation and amortization
14,228
—
—
—
14,228
Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale
(1,971)
—
—
—
(1,971)
Total costs and expenses:
418,353
(22,554)
(3,834)
(2,674)
389,291
Loss from operations
(92,718)
22,554
3,834
2,674
(63,656)
Other income (expense)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,631
—
—
—
3,631
Interest income
77
—
—
—
77
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
—
Other expense, net
(30)
—
—
—
(30)
Total other income
3,678
—
—
—
3,678
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
$ (89,040)
(59,978)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and amortization
14,228
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(3,631)
Interest income
(77)
Interest expense
—
Income tax expense
—
Other expense, net
30
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (49,428)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
GAAP as
Equity-based
Public
Acquisition
Corporate
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$ 261,657
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 261,657
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
234,508
(51)
—
(1,010)
—
233,447
Technology and development
7,024
(94)
—
—
—
6,930
Sales and marketing
15,794
(236)
—
—
—
15,558
General and administrative
18,168
(1,033)
(473)
(2,247)
(31)
14,384
Depreciation and amortization
13,831
—
—
—
—
13,831
Total costs and expenses:
289,325
(1,414)
(473)
(3,257)
(31)
284,150
Loss from operations
(27,668)
1,414
473
3,257
31
(22,493)
Other (expense) income
Interest income
12
—
—
—
—
12
Interest expense
(4,557)
—
—
—
—
(4,557)
Total other expense
(4,545)
—
—
—
—
(4,545)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
$ (32,213)
(27,038)
Add back (deduct)
Depreciation and amortization
13,831
Interest income
(12)
Interest expense
4,557
Income tax expense
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (8,662)
Supplemental Revenue Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Change in
2022
2021
$
%
Flight
$ 236,363
$ 190,474
$ 45,889
24 %
Membership
20,647
14,974
5,673
38 %
Aircraft management
60,506
50,880
9,626
19 %
Other
8,119
5,329
2,790
52 %
Total
$ 325,635
$ 261,657
$ 63,978
24 %
