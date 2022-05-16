Michigan Safety Experts Cooking Up Food Truck Safety

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Fire Inspectors Society and the Michigan Propane Gas Association (MPGA) are helping Food Truck operators get their rigs ready for the 2022 season.

"There are thousands of food trucks and trailers in Michigan," said Derek Dalling the executive director of the MPGA. "Food truck owners use propane for its portability, because it is a safe fuel to use, and because propane helps chefs cook foods fast and easily. Plus propane is eco-friendly with minimal emissions."

"Michigan has very safety-specific codes for traditional restaurants but when you add wheels to the equation the rules can change from county to county. In most cases an operator can learn more about regional safety standards from their local health department. Regarding their cooking fuel they should contact their local fire department," said Larry Otto, MPGA Safety Chairmen.

The food truck industry is outpacing the broader food service sector. The industry was growing at an annualized rate of 7.5 percent between 2016-2021.

"We are experiencing many new operators choose to repurpose trucks and trailers, and convert them into mobile food vehicles. Unfortunately, they often choose to do the work themselves, without the benefit having licensed contractors perform the installations. This can prove to be an expensive practice, and a dangerous one, if electric service or gas lines are done by unlicensed individuals. Please use professional installers when work is needed on your mobile food vehicle," said Lt. Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Food Truck Facts:

To prepare for a fire safety inspection : MISafeFoodTruck.com .

Install an automatic fire-suppression system in the truck . Because 57% of food service business fires involve cooking equipment, most municipalities require this equipment to be installed.

Schedule regular maintenance of your propane equipment. Every time you enter a food truck or trailer check the lowest level inside of the rig and check for a rotten egg smell. A rotten egg smell is the safety odor in propane letting you know there is a leak.

