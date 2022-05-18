Alteryx Announces New Cloud Capabilities that Empower Businesses to Deploy Analytics at Enterprise Scale

New advancements in cloud analytics and data governance deliver on company's purpose to deliver analytics for all

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today unveiled new advancements that empower enterprises to enable cloud analytics, democratize insights, and ensure data governance. Announced at the annual Alteryx user conference, Inspire, the groundbreaking enhancements simplify and modernize analytics with easy-to-use capabilities to deliver analytics for all.

"Democratization of analytics is key to unlocking valuable insights in this rapidly changing business landscape, yet we have found fewer than 30 percent of knowledge workers have access to or are active users of analytics software beyond spreadsheets," said Dan Vesset, group vice president of Analytics and Information Management, IDC. "To become a truly data-driven enterprise, businesses need to leverage analytics solutions that support ubiquitous connectivity to data, rich governance, and powerful, intuitive decision support capabilities."

Ubiquitous Connectivity Enables Modern Cloud Analytics

Today, data-driven enterprises require analytics automation platforms and data architectures that span cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Organizations are increasingly deploying modern data architectures built on cloud data warehouses and data lakehouses, while also supporting SaaS applications and analytics.

Alteryx delivers on these needs by offering intelligent data transformation and insights in the cloud at scale. Bolstered by its recent acquisition of Trifacta, Alteryx offers enhanced integrations with leading cloud data warehouses including Databricks, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery. The integrations support high-performance native pushdown capabilities, shortening the time to derive insights from big data sets from hours to minutes.

"With unmatched scale and flexibility, cloud analytics is key for the future of digital transformation. Coupled with our advanced capabilities in analytics automation and governance, Alteryx leads the way in empowering organizations to easily democratize data for every person, at every skill level," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx. "Our latest innovations enable businesses to become data-driven and overcome potential obstacles including data silos and talent scarcity."

New Capabilities Deliver Insights with Ease

Businesses can further drive analytics automation for all with new, easy-to-use capabilities across the full Alteryx product portfolio. New ease of use capabilities include:

Alteryx Designer has been updated for a modern look and feel with new tools, layout icons, and fonts.

Alteryx Intelligence Suite includes capabilities for Text Mining and Computer Vision including barcode reader tool, part of speech tool, and key value pair tool. These intelligent tools allow any users to easily analyze unstructured data.

Alteryx Auto Insights now comes seamlessly integrated with Designer Desktop and Server. Users can now automatically connect, configure and schedule Auto Insights from their workflows to gain AI-driven insights from their data.

Alteryx Machine Learning offers substantial enhancements to predictive Time Series Modeling, including new functionality that allows for trending, seasonality, and increased performance which enables any business user to build machine learning models.

Alteryx is starting Early Access for its Metric Store capability. The Metric store will allow enterprises to easily define standard key performance indicators that can be reused by anyone in the organization to rapidly, consistently, and accurately derive insights.

Governance Advancements Enable Enterprise Scale Analytics

As businesses democratize analytic automation, it is essential to support robust governance practices to protect data integrity. New Alteryx governance capabilities include:

Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta, which brings together Alteryx Designer's ease of use with the Trifacta cloud-native multi-tenant architecture, adds SSH tunneling capabilities to enhance security in the cloud.

Alteryx now also officially supports persistent and non-persistent Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployments enabling enterprises to easily manage Alteryx in large scale virtualized environments.

In all, these latest developments and enhanced cloud connectivity enable Alteryx customers to embrace analytics automation and derive insights across the organization. Alteryx will dive deeper into each of these topics, as well as customer stories, trends, and more at the Inspire 2022 conference. Watch sessions on-demand at alteryx.com/inspire.

