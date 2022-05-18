Diabetes Center Berne Selects XtremedX Diabetic Shoe Insole as Top 20 New Diabetic Device for 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary temperature and pressure (TAP) sensing insole for diabetics, created by XtremedX, was recently named a TOP 20 New Diabetic Device for 2022 by the Diabetes Center Berne (DCB) in Berne, Switzerland. This is an international competition with the winners chosen by a panel of judges who are leading experts in diabetes care. XtremedX's TAP sensing insole was one of only two products selected from the US as a leading innovative device for the management of diabetes.

Failure to heal a diabetic foot ulcer is a leading cause of hospitalization, amputation, disability, and death among people with diabetes. XtremedX TAP sensing insole for diabetics helps with daily monitoring of the feet, which can reduce diabetic foot ulcers by up to 85%. The sensor detects differences over time between both feet. Accumulated data from the sensor is then sent to the patient, caregiver, and/or physician via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular technology for monitoring. An alert is provided by the insole at the first sign that an ulcer could potentially develop - often 4-6 weeks before the onset of symptoms. This allows the patient to take preventative measures to avoid an ulcer or further complications including amputation of lower extremities.

"We're honored that we've been selected by the Diabetes Center Berne for this innovation challenge among all of the other incredible ideas and inventions to improve diabetes care," said Carl Marshbanks, CEO of XtremedX. "It's been an exciting time for our team, as we also recently were recognized as a first-place winner of the WeaRAcon 2022 international wearable robotics association conference this year. We've set out to create a product that will truly impact the management of diabetes and we're glad to see that leaders in our industry believe in our mission as well."

Each of the 20 companies with devices selected by Diabetes Center Berne participated in a pitch round this May where they presented their devices to a panel of DCB judges. These judges will select the top three finalists to participate in a bootcamp taking place on June 20 - 24 in Switzerland to develop their ideas with the help of the experts at DCB. After the bootcamp, a winner will be chosen on November 30 to be awarded $100,000 to fund further development of their innovation.

Diabetes Center Berne was created to advance diabetes care by bringing together some of the world's leading experts to drive thought and innovation and provide access to clinical research facilities, laboratories, workspaces, and financial resources. Their innovation challenge provides an opportunity for companies with forward thinking ideas from around the world to make the greatest impact on the future of diabetes management.

ABOUT XTREMEDX

XtremedX LLC strives to develop the most technically advanced products, improving the quality of patient's lives. They innovate technologically advanced products for Orthopedics, Surgery, DME (Durable Medical Equipment), and Smart Sensor Technology. Their mission is to create products that help to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall health care costs. As a Top Biomechanics Solutions Provider of 2021, they are also named a TOP 20 New Diabetic Device for 2022 by the Diabetes Center Berne, and a recipient of first-place award at the international wearable robotics association conference, WeaRAcon 2022. For more information, please visit www.xtremedx.com.

ABOUT DIABETES CENTER BERNE

Diabetes Center Berne is a private, independent Swiss foundation established in 2017. It helps research projects and business ideas to grow. Based in Switzerland, DCB provides expertise, access to clinical research facilities and its own laboratories and workspaces, and funding to projects around the world. It is located on the Insel Campus in the Swiss capital Bern. DCB works in close scientific partnership with the Department of Diabetology, Endocrinology, Nutritional Medicine and Metabolism of the Inselspital Bern (UDEM), a university hospital with a stellar international reputation in the field of diabetes technology.

