Scentbird Announces Rebrand with Focus on Elevated Customer & Brand Partner Experience

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fragrance subscription company, Scentbird , today announces a new identity that reflects its ongoing commitment to elevate the digital fragrance experience by providing customers a highly-curated selection of fragrances to explore - from top designer names to niche and indie brands. The company's unique footprint in the industry coupled with expanded brand partnerships were the perfect catalysts to drive the business transformation that was already underway. At the heart of the Scentbird's decision to rebrand, is the company's guiding purpose and mission to elevate and empower their customers' self-expression through fragrance.

Over the past eight years, Scentbird has cemented its position as the premier destination for fragrance discovery across the country. Scentbird's diverse and widespread community is a clear reflection of the company's strategy that is hinged on category reinvention and innovation. Firmly rooted as a market leader, the company has always had its eyes set on securing long-term consumer engagement through account personalization and the wherewithal to track subscriber preferences. Additionally, Scentbird has mastered the ability to translate the data from its services into actionable insights that help its fragrance partners keep in-step with customers.

"By creating a highly curated, customer-centric experience, Scentbird has become a portal for members to express themselves through fragrance," says Mariya Nurislamova, CEO at Scentbird. "Today, we're proud to not only unveil a modernized brand identity, but a renewed focus on our loyal customer base, growing list of brand partners, and the data-driven technology that has been pivotal to Scentbird's success."

Through Scentbird's integrated marketing system, fragrance partners are equipped to tap into a highly targeted community of sought after and established 'fragrance fans' that, as a group, do not exist anywhere else. Aligned fragrance partners have limitless opportunities to expand their reach, build out their customer base and secure traction with open-minded, fragrance-loving consumers that cross the gamut of fragrance preferences. Each partner receives a highly detailed branded landing page, inclusion in Scentbird's new arrival emails to its fragrance community, placement in the company's branded Instagram posts and other marketing opportunities that are all designed to drive excitement, encourage trials and propel demand.

As part of the rebrand, Scentbird will debut a new look and feel by implementing an elevated, neutral color palette and updated creative direction, including unique textures, modern fonts, and a clean, minimalistic monogram design. The look and feel reflects an elevated entry point into the world of fragrance, where customers can explore a diverse range of classic designer fragrances and discover new scents from niche, up-and-coming brands. Through this portal, Scentbird acts as a discerning curator, seeking out personalized fragrance selections, endless variety and furthering customer's fragrance literacy along the way.

With over 200 fragrances added to the platform in 2021, new brand partners include Creed, Sisley, Heretic, Veronique Gabai, Commodity, Hermetica and The Harmonist. The company also recently expanded into Canada with plans to continue growth in other international markets. With a commitment to environmental causes and conservation, the company launched Sanctuary, Scentbird's eco-conscious fragrance line that supports endangered species. Confessions of a Rebel, another Scentbird-owned brand, released new unisex fragrances and expanded its category offering with deodorants and shower gels in the fall. Additionally, Scentbird announced its 2021 certification as a "Great Place to Work®."

In addition to the rebrand, Scentbird will begin offering candles as part of the subscription service, and will add new scent partners including Memo Paris, Floris London, Floral Street, Malin & Goetz and Ormande Jayne, to its current 600+ fragrance line-up.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the first-ever fragrance subscription service to provide a sustainable approach to scents. With over 600 niche and designer fragrances ranging from Jason Wu to Versace, Scentbird allows consumers to discover new fragrances of their choosing every single month for $15.95.

