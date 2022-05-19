INDIVA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Indiva Launches New Consumer Brand Indiva Life and Remains the National Market Share Leader in the Edibles Category

LONDON, ON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Indiva's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For a more comprehensive overview of the corporate and financial highlights presented in this news release, please refer to Indiva's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, and the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, which are filed on SEDAR and available on the Company's website, www.indiva.com.

Indiva Logo (CNW Group/Indiva Limited) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to report very strong year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022, and continued gross margin improvement compared to fiscal 2021. According to data from Hifyre Inc., Indiva continues as the dominant national market share leader in edibles," said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva. "Looking forward, we have many new products and brands to introduce in 2022, as we leverage our distribution across all 13 provinces and territories in Canada. Specifically, Indiva will continue to delight its customers and clients and drive margin-accretive top line growth in 2022 with the introduction of Grön Pearl gummies and Grön Pips candy-coated chocolates, Dime Industries Vapes, as well as new edible and extracts products to be listed under our new in-house consumer brand 'Indiva Life'. We will launch new edible and extract products in Q2 and in the second half of 2022 under the Indiva Life brand, which will come to market as a result of Indiva's own in-house innovation."

HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly Performance

Gross revenue in Q1 2022 at $9.7 million , representing a 6.6% sequential decrease from Q4 2021, and a 41.2% increase year-over-year from Q1 2021.





Net revenue in Q1 2022 was $8.95 million , representing a 5.4% sequential decrease from Q4 2021, and a 43.8% increase year-over-year from Q1 2021, driven primarily by higher sales of category leading edibles including Wana Sour Gummies and Bhang Chocolate, offset by seasonal impacts and lower non-edible revenue.





Net revenue from edible products grew to $8.5 million , up 3% from $8.2 million in Q4 2021 and up 54% from $5.5 million in the prior year period. Edible product sales represent 95% of net revenue in Q1 2022.





Gross profit before fair value adjustments, impairments and one-time items improved year-over-year, but declined sequentially, to $2.7 million , or 30.0% of net revenue, versus 31.7% in Q4 2021 and 19.0% in Q1 2021. The decline in gross margin percentage sequentially was due to additional labour required in processing, higher shipping costs, lower overhead absorption on goods sold in the quarter, and some returns of product, which are more one-time in nature, as it related to past contract manufacturing agreements. The Company expects margins to improve in the second half of 2022 as new automation for production and packaging comes online.





In Q1 2022, Indiva sold products containing 54.3 million milligrams of distillate, the active ingredient in edible products, which represents a 10% decrease when compared to the 60.4 million milligrams in product sold in Q4 2021, and a 84% increase compared to 29.4 million milligrams sold in Q1 2021. The sequential decline was a function of lower sales due to seasonality and mix shift away from multi-pack SKUs.





Impairment charges in the quarter totaled $0.85 million . This impairment includes a write off of aged finished goods and bulk cannabis as well as certain packaging for contract manufacturing arrangements no longer in place, offset by a recovery on oil-based products which continue to sell. The Company will continue to work to monetize any impaired inventory which remains saleable.





Operating expenses in the quarter decreased 14% sequentially, representing 39.2% of net revenue, versus 43.0% in Q4 2021 and 35.9% in Q1 2021. Operating expenses declined due to lower general and administrative costs, including lower professional fees and lower research and development costs, offset by higher marketing costs and sales commissions.





Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially in Q1 2022 to a loss of $0.33 million , versus a loss of $0.49 million in Q4 2021, due to lower sales and margins offset by lower operating expenses. Q1 2022 improved versus a loss of $0.51 million in Q1 2021, driven by higher sales and improved margins. See " Non-IFRS Measures ", below.





Comprehensive net loss of $3.0 million included one-time expenses and non-cash charges for impairment of inventory and property, plant and equipment totaling $1.1 million . Excluding these charges, comprehensive loss declined to $2.0 million versus an adjusted loss of $2.3 million in Q4 2021 and $1.5 million in Q1 2021.

Operational Highlights for the First Quarter 2022

Indiva achieved national distribution, across all 10 provinces and 3 territories, adding a supply agreement with Nunavut in Q1 2022.





The OCS accepted four Grön Pearl gummie listings, with initial deliveries expected in July 2022 .





Two new SKUs were launched under the Jewels brand. The cannabis tarts, available in Strawberry and Raspberry 1:1 flavours, are perfect for micro dosing at 1 mg per tablet.





Indiva launched Bhang THC Toffee and Salt Milk Chocolate in BC.





Wana Quick Midnight Berry launched in Ontario , BC and Alberta , and experienced strong sell-in, quickly becoming one of the most popular CBN products in the country. Indiva also introduced two additional gummie SKUs nationally, including under the Wana Quick brand, Lemon Cream and Island Punch.





Indiva launched a new craft cultivar called Platinum Jelly by Stinky Greens, under the Artisan Batch brand.

Events Subsequent to Quarter End

Dime Industries (" Dime "): Indiva signed an exclusive licensing and manufacturing agreement with Dime. The agreement has a five year term which automatically renews for three additional five year terms. Indiva intends to launch Dime's proprietary and innovative vape products, including disposable vapes, 510-thread carts and custom batteries beginning in Q3 2022, marking Indiva's first entrance into the vape category.





Awards: Artisan Batch was awarded Best in Grow from Cannabis NB for best Indica flower, namely Sour Glue, produced by Purplefarm Genetics.





Indiva launched additional SKUs subsequent to quarter end including Wana Passion Fruit and Artisan Batch Mimosa Live Rosin.





Indiva introduced its new consumer brand Indiva Life at the 2022 Lift&Co conference. The initial cannabis products to be launched under the Indiva Life brand will include edibles, extracts and pre-rolls, all of which have received preliminary acceptance from provincial wholesalers.





Indiva continues to receive strong interest in new product and SKU offerings from provincial wholesalers. In the most recent OCS product call, Indiva submitted 42 new SKUs for listing including Grön Pearl Gummies and Pips candy-coated chocolates, Dime Vapes, Indiva Life edibles, extracts and pre-rolls, as well as new Artisan Batch flower and pre-rolls.

Market Share

Sell through data from Hifyre Inc. for the first quarter of 2022 shows strong sell-through of Indiva edible products. With 34.2% share of sales, Indiva continues to lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category:

Outlook

The Company expects Q2 2022 net revenue to be higher sequentially, driven by new product introduction and continued strength in our core products. In the second half of the year, the Company expects robust sequential and year-over-year growth, due to the introduction of several new products and SKUs including, Pearls gummies, Pips candy-coated chocolates, Dime Industries vape products, as well as new Indiva Life branded products, resulting from in-house innovation, namely Double-Stuffed Vanilla Cookies and Double Stuffed Fudge Cookies, as well as Wild Cherry THC Lozenges and Lemon THC Lozenges.





Margins are expected to benefit in the second half of 2022 due to the implementation of automation in the production and packaging of edible products. The Company expects to deliver on its commitments for existing or new listings of products, despite some delays in receiving equipment due to global COVID-19-related lockdowns.





Indiva also expects to continue to introduce additional craft cannabis flower SKUs under the Artisan Batch brand, with special focus on high THC potency, robust terpene content, premium buds and fresh harvest dates.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022



Three months ended March 31 (in thousands of $, except gross margin % and per share figures) 2022 2021 Gross revenue 9,698.8 6,870.2 Net revenue 8,945.1 6,221.1 Gross margin before fair value adjustments and impairments 2,679.7 1,183.1 Gross margin before fair value adjustment and impairments (%) 30.0% 19.0% Loss and comprehensive loss 3,026.0 3,028.8 Adjusted EBITDA[1] (330.2) (513.7) Earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.02) (0.03) Comprehensive earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.02) (0.03)

1 See "Non-IFRS Measures", below .





Operating Expenses



Three months ended March 31 (in thousands of $) 2022 2021 General and administrative 1,448.2 1,125.5 Marketing and sales 1,733.9 872.5 Research and development 110.7 - Share-based compensation 111.4 111.2 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 47.1 56.2 Amortization of intangible assets 51.9 52.0 Expected credit loss 1.8 - Total operating expenses 3,504.9 2,229.7

Separately, the Company announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 222,222 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a certain consultant pursuant to its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan").

All of the RSUs will vest on the one year anniversary of the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive a cash payment equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the last trading date prior to the vesting date, or at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company, one common share of the Company or any combination of cash and common shares.

COVID-19

Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policy enacted to protect Canadians.

CONFERENCE CALL - Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST) :

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 53550245.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 550245#. The recording will remain available until Sunday, June 19, 2022.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Grön edibles, Dime IndustriesTM vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

General

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this news release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, (i) the Company's outlook for and expected operating margins and future financial results, (ii) the projected growth of its business and operations (including existing and new segments thereof), and the future business activities of, and developments related to, the Company within such segments after the date of this news release, including the anticipated introduction of new product offerings (iii) the Company's ability to capture and/or maintain its market share in any jurisdiction, and (iv) the Company's ability to deliver on its commitments for existing or new listings of products. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company, and include, without limitation, assumptions about the Company's future business objectives, goals, and capabilities, the cannabis market, the regulatory framework applicable to the Company and its operations, and the Company's financial resources. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying, and the expectations reflected in, forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. Specifically, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) the available funds of the Company and the anticipated use of such funds, (ii) the availability of financing opportunities, (iii) legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, (iv) risks associated with economic conditions, (v) dependence on management, (vi) public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, (vii) risks related to contracts with third-party service providers, (vii) risks related to the enforceability of contracts, (viii) reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company, and ability to retain such senior management, (ix) risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third-parties, * risks relating to the management of growth and/or increasing competition in the industry, (xi) risks associated to cannabis products manufactured for human consumption, including potential product recalls, (xii) risks related to the economy generally, and (xiii) risk of litigation.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about the Company's prospective results of operations, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this news release was approved by management as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's future business operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

The non-IFRS measure used in this news release includes "Adjusted EBITDA". The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a sum of net revenue, other income, cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, production supplies and expense, general and administrative expense, and sales and marketing expense, as determined by management. Adjusted license fee eliminates 50% of the fee which is equivalent to the Company's share of the joint venture company to which the license fee is paid. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it is an important indicator of an issuer's ability to generate liquidity through cash flow from operating activities and equity accounted investees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by investors and analysts for assessing financial performance and for the purpose of valuing an issuer, including calculating financial and leverage ratios. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements of the Company to which the Non-IFRS measure relates is income (loss) from operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indiva Limited