CLOSERSTILL MEDIA TAPS INDUSTRY VETERAN YANCY WEINRICH AS PRESIDENT OF NORTH AMERICA TO LEAD U.S. EXPANSION

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media, one of the fastest-growing global events businesses, appoints exhibition industry leader, Yancy Weinrich in the newly created position of President of North America. In this role, the award-winning trade show executive will spearhead major expansion and high-growth acquisitions across multiple industry portfolios as CloserStill Media plans to deliver aggressive growth during the next two years.

Yancy Weinrich, a 17+ year veteran at RX (formerly Reed Exhibitions), served as the Chief Growth Officer since 2019 where she led the organization in growth strategy, marketing, content, digital and activations for 25+ B2B events across a multitude of sectors. Prior to 2019, Weinrich had been in senior leadership roles, being recognized for growth with the Rock Star award for Fastest Growing Show in 2018, by Trade Show Executive, amongst many other industry honors.

Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, states, "Yancy Weinrich is not only an experienced, forward-thinking leader in the exhibition industry, she also has an incredible track record of driving growth and innovation through organic business development, launching new events, and acquisition. CloserStill Media is looking forward to expanding our global business by twice its pre-Covid size in the next 24 months. Under Yancy's leadership and vision in the U.S. market, we will continue our customer-centric approach in leading and dynamically growing market sectors."

CloserStill Media has built an exemplary reputation with a focused portfolio operating best-in-class events throughout the United States (U.S.), Europe and Asia. The group, which has over 400 employees, delivers events across a range of dynamically growing industry verticals including corporate learning and HR, enterprise technologies, eCommerce, healthcare and veterinary. CloserStill Media has experienced substantial growth since entering the U.S. market in 2017 through the launch of New York Vet (+ 3 regional shows), as well as the acquisition of FocusZone in 2018 which established the group as the biggest provider of corporate learning and learning technology events in the US. Most recently, in December 2021, CloserStill Media acquired a majority investment in the Influence Group, which provides hosted leadership retreats for C-level executives.

