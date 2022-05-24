HULL STREET ENERGY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION AND ENERGY TRANSITION FIRM

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy ("HSE") has made a strategic investment in Energy Transition and Environmental Management, LLC ("ETEM"), a firm focused on environmental remediation of coal plants and repurposing plant sites to meet the needs of the decarbonizing electric grid.

HSE actively targets opportunities to invest in transition-critical existing infrastructure. As decarbonization of the North American energy economy accelerates, retiring and repurposing outdated assets, which often have complicated environmental legacies and valuable electrical interconnections, will become increasingly important to meeting emission targets and ensuring grid reliability. Through its investment in ETEM, HSE seeks to gain a meaningful foothold in a growing, multi-billion dollar energy transition segment.

About Hull Street Energy

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About ETEM

ETEM is a Texas based energy transition and liability transfer company focused on acquiring, remediating, and repurposing fossil fired electric generation. ETEM offers generation owners a full and final transfer of all the risks and liabilities associated with retired and operating generation. The team brings decades of power and energy experience to facilitate the nation's transition from fossil fired generating assets to more sustainable energy sources. For more information, visit www.etem.eco.

