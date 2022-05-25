FIBA Global Partner TCL elevates women's basketball with the 'Break & Believe' campaign

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, has launched 'Break & Believe', a campaign to elevate women's basketball. As the Global Promotional Partner of 'Her World, Her Rules' program (HWHR) created by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), TCL is further underlining its commitment to the empowerment of women and girls worldwide to help them unleash their full potential with the new campaign.

TCL and FIBA will engage outstanding players and coaches who will share their stories about overcoming challenges and interact with girls in workshop discussions and basketball training sessions, helping participants become more confident individuals. With 'Break & Believe', TCL and FIBA aim to support schoolgirls and help them develop self-confidence and believe in their potential while celebrating and promoting women's basketball. TCL has invited all of FIBA's 212 National Federations to take part in the initiative.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said: "We are excited to work alongside our Global Partner TCL and launch this important project with them. We have placed a strong emphasis on Women in Basketball, one of our current strategic priorities for global basketball, with one of the goals to increase female players' participation. Initiatives like this are vital in helping to achieve this."

Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL noted: "We share the same values with FIBA and aim to empower more girls and women to reach their full potential. TCL continues to be devoted to the mission of inspiring young girls around the world with this new campaign and encourages them to break through their limitations and believe in themselves with the support of FIBA and its National Federations. We strongly believe that those we inspire today will inspire us tomorrow."

TCL started its partnership with FIBA in 2018. In 2021, the company extended its support to FIBA's HWHR program which aims to increase the participation of girls in basketball by recruiting more young players through various activities. The HWHR program plays a crucial role in FIBA's 'Women in Basketball' strategic priority and was initiated in 2018. A high number of National Federations worldwide have received funding from the program and it continues to grow in popularity and success each year.

In addition to its partnership with FIBA, TCL advocates its own #TCLforHer global campaign focused on the empowerment and personal development of girls and women worldwide. As part of this long-term commitment, 'Break & Believe' will further inspire and celebrate the extraordinary power of female communities.

About TCL

TCL is a global leading intelligent technology company with a mission to 'Inspire Greatness'. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba, twitter.com/fiba, instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba.

View original content:

SOURCE TCL