Life Flight Network to add 24-hour critical care transport base to Salem, Oregon

New base to support growing Salem population and surrounding rural communities

AURORA, Ore., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, announced the addition of a 24-hour helicopter critical care transport base in Salem, Oregon. Life Flight Network's highly trained flight crew will provide ICU level care to the communities of Oregon's Willamette Valley and the surrounding area, augmenting their existing air medical services in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, including their bases in Cottage Grove, Newport and Aurora, Oregon.

A Life Flight Network AW119Kx aircraft. (PRNewswire)

"We've experienced an increased demand for our services in the Willamette Valley as the population has grown to roughly 3 million residents. The addition of a base in Salem will increase our capacity to support the healthcare needs of rural communities, reducing response times when time is of the essence," said Ben Clayton, Chief Executive of Life Flight Network. "It is our privilege to serve the communities in this region and expand their access to quality healthcare alongside hospitals and emergency response agencies."

Life Flight Network fulfills its mission of saving lives through industry-leading care and transport by transporting thousands of patients each year who require rapid response ICU-level care, many of whom live in rural communities. As an integral part of the EMS and healthcare system, Life Flight Network is committed to placing air medical resources where patients need them most.

"Air medical resources are a lifeline for rural communities' access to specialty care across Oregon. At Life Flight Network we are excited for the opening of a base in Salem as it represents our steadfast commitment to the healthcare partners in the Willamette Valley and the surrounding area," said Dr. Tom Lorish, Chief Executive of Outreach and Strategic Affiliation for Providence Health and Services and an owner representative on the Life Flight Network Board of Directors.

The aircraft's state-of-the-art medical interior along with the combined efforts of a flight registered nurse and flight paramedic, enable Life Flight Network crews to operate a mobile intensive care unit. Crews have the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled life-saving medical interventions during transport, including video laryngoscopies, management of ICU-level ventilators, and emergency blood transfusions.

A dedicated aircraft in Salem will also mean increased emergency medical care resources for Life Flight Network's valued EMS partners. Salem Fire Chief Mike Niblock states "Salem Fire Department is looking forward to Life Flight Network's upcoming deployment of resources in Salem, the addition of this critical medical asset is exciting for our community and we are pleased to welcome them to Salem."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA), and Helicopter Association International (HAI). Life Flight Network is the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States and maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate. It offers ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

Life Flight Network logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Flight Network