BORROWED TIME TATTOO CELEBRATES 5 YEARS WITH CHARITABLE DONATION

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This May marks the five-year anniversary of Borrowed Time Tattoo's grand opening. In celebration of Borrowed Time Tattoo's success, owner Jon Nelson is donating a percentage of the shop's proceeds in May to the local Ronald McDonald House Charities. RMHC is an independent, non-profit organization that supports the families of hospitalized children through food, housing, and financial aid.

Jon Nelson is one of the Tattoo Award's Best Overall Small Black & Gray Tattoo Artists. He's also a winner of the Tattoo Award's coveted Tattoo of the Day title for Black & Gray designs. Ink Mag gave Jon's artistic talent a nod in the magazine's "50 Castle Tattoos Fit For Royalty."

His style pulls from practices including the neotraditional, supernatural, geometrical, and portraiture. As an expert in dotwork and realism, Jon's trademark designs have drawn a following across social media platforms. His position in the industry has garnered him international attention and commissions from overseas.

"Whether it's a small tattoo or I'm mapping out a stretch of constellations across some stranger's back, it's a gratifying experience. Each piece I create is a series of connections — getting to know the person, explaining the process, and collaborating until two ideas become one singular vision."

To celebrate his tattoo shop's fifth anniversary, Nelson is giving back to Ronald McDonald House Charities. This pledge supports RMHC's mission to help children and their families gain access to the medical care and resources they need. With a family spanning the nation's tattoo community, Nelson has seen the impact of RMHC's work. By collaborating with RMHC, Jon hopes to create awareness and raise funds for their important humanitarian efforts that help individuals stay afloat during difficult times.

Located in Fort Lauderdale's downtown district, Borrowed Time Tattoo offers services for tattoos, piercings, and microblading. The shop is owned and operated by the award-winning artist, Jon Nelson. Borrowed Time Tattoo is located at 410 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Book with Jon or one of his talented staff members by calling (954) 530-4122 or visiting Borrowed Time Tattoo's website. To find out more about Jon Nelson and his team's work follow @jonnelson_tattoos on Instagram and TikTok.

