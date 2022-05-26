Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Expansive, Diverse and Compelling New Cancer Research at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

14 scheduled presentations will explore several types of cancers as well as the impact of social media on oncology professionals' wellbeing and burnout

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present intriguing data from their innovative cancer clinical research program at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 3-7. A total of 14 presentations, including 13 abstracts and one education session, have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

"Our passionate team of dedicated, globally recognized physicians and translational researchers is at the vanguard of transforming cancer management, working to develop new treatments, enhance patient care and professional support, and most importantly improve patient outcomes for the multitude of cancers we diagnose and treat," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director, Clinical Services, Rutgers Cancer Institute; and System Director, Medical Oncology and Oncology Lead, Combined Medical Group, RWJBarnabas Health. "The high-powered lineup of valuable data to be unveiled at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting reflects the command of medicine, technical expertise and leading-edge thinking that are the hallmarks of our cancer research program. The presentations will include significant findings on a number of key cancer treatment strategies, including the use of combination therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, as well as the impact of social media on the emotional health of oncology professionals," added Dr. Evens, who is also Associate Vice Chancellor, Clinical Innovation and Data Analytics, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

  • Results of an electronic survey of SWOG Cancer Research Network and Children's Oncology Group members designed to assess the impact of social media on the emotional health and burnout of pediatric and adult oncology professionals. While social media engagement is common in oncology for patients and support groups to advance education and support, the impact on oncology professionals is unknown. The purpose of this survey, developed and piloted by adult and pediatric oncologists, was to evaluate professional social media use and its potential associations with wellness and burnout.
  • In an updated analysis of ECHELON-1, researchers studied overall survival of first-line brentuximab vedotin plus chemotherapy in patients with stage III/IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma. To date, an overall survival benefit has rarely been shown in first-line classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) and a meaningful improvement in overall survival without the need for escalation of therapy or use of bleomycin would represent a significant advance in optimizing outcomes for these patients.
  • Initial findings of the phase 2, open-label DELPHINUS study of daratumumab in pediatric and young adult patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LL). While current treatments provide a promising prognosis for pediatric ALL and LL, up to 25% of patients will be refractory to or relapse after frontline treatment. This trial seeks to determine the efficacy and safety of daratumumab, a human monoclonal antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma, when used in combination with standard chemotherapy in this patient population.
  • Updated data from the dose escalation part of a phase 1b, multicenter study of subasumstat in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with relapsed/refractory, checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-exposed, non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer or microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. SUMOylation is a post-translational modification with a role in limiting type 1 interferon (IFN-1)-dependent immune responses. Subasumstat is a small-molecule inhibitor of SUMOylation with the potential to increase antitumor immunity and overcome tumor resistance to CPI by inducing IFN-1 signaling. Preclinical data suggest that subasumstat enhances antigen cross-presentation, promoting T cell dependent antitumor responses; subasumstat plus an anti-PD-1 CPI has shown synergistic tumor growth inhibition and activation of CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells in synergistic mouse models.

The full list of presentations at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations


Abstract No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Abstract 7503

First-line brentuximab vedotin plus
chemotherapy to improve overall
survival in patients with stage III/IV
classical Hodgkin lymphoma: An
updated analysis of ECHELON-1

Friday, June 3, 2022
3:00pm EDT

In-Person & Live Stream; E450

Abstract 2506

A phase 1b, multicenter, dose-
escalation study of subasumstat
(TAK-981) in combination with
pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with
advanced solid tumors

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
3:51 p.m. EDT

In-Person & Live Stream; Hall B1

Abstract 10001

Efficacy and safety of daratumumab
(DARA) in pediatric and young
adult patients (pts) with
relapsed/refractory T-cell acute
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or
lymphoblastic lymphoma (LL): Results from the phase 2
DELPHINUS study

Monday, June 6, 2022,
4:12 p.m. EDT

In-Person & Live Stream; S406

Poster Presentations


Abstract No.

Title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Abstract TPS5602

A phase 1 adoptive cell therapy
using drug-enhanced, tumor-
infiltrating lymphocytes, DeTIL-
0255, in adults with advanced
malignancies

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
2:15 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract 11026

Gaps in adolescent and young adult
oncology education during medical
and pediatric hematology/oncology
fellowship training

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
2:15 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract 5548

Genomic analysis of clear cell
carcinoma

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
2:15 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract 7519

Fixed-duration (FD) ibrutinib (I) +
venetoclax (V) for first-line (1L)
treatment (tx) of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small
lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): 3-
year follow-up from the FD cohort
of the phase 2 CAPTIVATE study

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
4:00 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand; E450

Abstract 5514

A randomized phase II study of
bevacizumab and weekly anetumab
ravtansine or weekly paclitaxel in
platinum-resistant or refractory
ovarian cancer NCI trial#10150

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
5:30 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand; S100bc

Abstract 11013

Impact of social media on the
emotional health and burnout of
pediatric and adult oncology
professionals: A SWOG and COG
survey

Saturday, June 4, 2022,
5:30 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand; S504

Abstract 11551

Using pan-sarcoma multiomic
analysis for identifying sarcoma
subtypes with immunogenic
potential

Sunday, June 5, 2022,
9:00 a.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract 10043

Patterns of relapse after
immunotherapy in patients with
high-risk neuroblastoma

Monday, June 6, 2022,
9:00 a.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract TPS8597

Phase 3, randomized, placebo-
controlled study of stereotactic body
radiotherapy (SBRT) with or
without pembrolizumab in patients
with unresected stage I or II non–
small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Monday, June 6, 2022,
9:00 a.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Abstract 5025

Long-term outcomes and genetic
predictors of response to metastasis-
directed therapy versus observation
in oligometastatic castration-
sensitive prostate cancer: A pooled
analysis of the STOMP and
ORIOLE trials

Monday, June 6, 2022,
2:15 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand

Education Session Presentations

Session title

Presentation title

Presentation
Date/Time

Location

Early
Integration of
Palliative
Medicine for
Locally
Advanced and
Metastatic
Genitourinary
Malignancies

Palliative Care Perspective

Sunday, June 5, 2022,
5:30 p.m. EDT

In-Person & On Demand; S100bc

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey 
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis 
Media Relations Assistant 
732-507-8307 
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

