Voltage Launches Lightning Network Startup Program in Partnership with DraperX Bitcoin Studio and Pleb Lab

Startups building on the Lightning network will receive up to $5,,000 in credits to get their ideas and businesses off the ground.

WICHITA, Kan., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage announced today it has committed to providing lightning infrastructure and support to help startups and founders get their ideas and businesses off the ground. Funding, guidance, and support will be provided to all startup founders to assist and ensure they have reliable and high-quality infrastructure that helps them scale.

Voltage - Bitcoin Infrastructure Provider (PRNewsfoto/Voltage) (PRNewswire)

Each qualifying startup will receive up to $5,000 in credits over 12 months which will go towards lightning nodes, channel liquidity, and 5 hours of support monthly. The Voltage Startup Program equips high-potential, pre-seed entrepreneurs with the tools and information they need to achieve important milestones like obtaining financing or being accepted into a seed-stage accelerator program.

Each qualifying startup will receive the following benefits:

$2,500 of credits if the business is in the ideation phase

$5,000 of credits if the business is in the growth phase

5 hours of monthly support/implementation/planning

Creating a startup is hard and managing node infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges that Bitcoin and Lightning startups run into early on. Reliable infrastructure and easy access to liquidity allow founders to focus their time and energy on their product and users' experience.

For the launch, Voltage has partnered with DraperX Bitcoin Studio, a startup program and Pleb Lab, a Lightning Network focused accelerator to connect their networks and participants with the resources within the Startup Program.

Ham G. Kayan, the CEO of DraperX, says: "We're glad to be an early partner of Voltage's Startup Program and believe more will still be built on Bitcoin. Access to Voltage's infrastructure solutions is essential for fast-forwarding Bitcoin Adoption."

Applications open today for the Voltage Startup Program.

About Voltage

Voltage is an infrastructure provider for Bitcoin. We bring enterprise-grade services to both Layer 1 and Layer 2 technologies, bridging the gap between easy & fast cloud infrastructure and the security & privacy that Bitcoin requires. With a focus on modern tools and processes, we enable you to build, deploy, and scale faster. Our platform services a wide variety of customers. Whether it's one node or thousands of nodes, we can help.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voltage