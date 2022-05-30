Sangfor Customers Speak through Gartner Peer Insights

HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (SHE: 300454), a leading vendor of cyber security and cloud computing solutions, has recently been included in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' reports for both Network Firewalls[1] and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software [2].

Gartner Inc. provides actionable insights, guidance, and tools that enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission critical capabilities. Gartner periodically publishes the 'Voice of the Customer' report. "The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers."

According to the reports, Sangfor Technologies received a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating and is mentioned as a Strong Performer for both its Network Firewall product Sangfor NGAF[1] and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software solution Sangfor HCI.[2] Both products received the following ratings in the four sub-categories:

Sangfor NGAF

Product Capabilities [4.8 /5 ]

Sales Experience [4.8 /5 ]

Deployment Experience [4.8 /5 ]

Support Experience [4.9 /5 ]

Sangfor HCI

Product Capabilities [4.8/5]

Sales Experience [4.7/5]

Deployment Experience [4.7/5]

Support Experience [4.8/5]

Customers from various industries and of varying sizes (SMB to large enterprises) have shared their thoughts and experiences with Sangfor NGAF and Sangfor HCI and both products are highly recommended based on user reviews. Below is a selection of reviewers' comments.

[1] Sangfor Technologies received an overall rating of 4.8/5 in Network Firewalls based on 21 reviews as of February 2022. [2] Sangfor Technologies received an overall rating of 4.8/5 in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software based on 28 reviews as of February 2022.

Sangfor NGAF Reviews

In one review from February 18, 2022, the IT department of a Malaysian government organization which deployed Sangfor NGAF On-Premise wrote:

"Overall the product is working very good so far in term of filtering and inspection network and application traffic for threats, secure the network environment and reporting the network threats."

For plenty more detailed reviews on Sangfor NGAF, visit Gartner Peer Insights by clicking here.

Sangfor HCI Reviews

In one review from Jan 26, 2022, the IT department of an Indonesian healthcare organization listed the following likes about Sangfor HCI:

"Easy management console. My new team can manage the HCI console without any hassle." "Good support and fast response from the Sangfor Teams, including the Marketing, Presales and also Technical Support." "They provide value added service, such as Security Bulletin, Join Planning Session and Customer Experience Survey." "Cost effective product."

For plenty more detailed reviews on Sangfor HCI, visit Gartner Peer Insights by clicking here.

Sangfor NGAF – Next Generation Firewall NGFW

Mentioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls as a Visionary[3]. Sangfor NGAF is the world's first AI-enabled, WAF-integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW) designed with robust malware detection and response capabilities to secure the network from malicious intrusion and unknown zero-day attacks, eliminating over 99% of threats at the perimeter.

To find out more about Sangfor NGAF, including product advantages, success stories, and videos, please visit: https://www.sangfor.com/cybersecurity/products/ngaf-next-generation-firewall.

Sangfor HCI – Hyper Converged Infrastructure

Sangfor has been providing cutting-edge 3rd generation hyper-converged infrastructure using x86 servers since 2015 and was the first HCI vendor to incorporate security all in one appliance. Sangfor HCI has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for 3 consecutive years[4]. Sangfor has played a significant role in helping some of the world's most reputable companies achieve virtualization, hyper-convergence, Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), and distributed hybrid cloud.

To find out more about Sangfor HCI, including product advantages, success stories, and videos, please visit: https://www.sangfor.com/cloud-and-infrastructure/products/hci-hyper-converged-infrastructure.

Source: 1. Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, Published on 28 April, 2022 2. Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls, Published on 29 April, 2022 3. Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls", Rajpreet Kaur, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Nat Smith, Adam Hils, Nov 1, 2021. 4. Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software", Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, Tony Harvey, Nov 17, 2021.

Disclaimer: GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRNAT are registered trademarks and service marks, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor specializing in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and IT infrastructure. Visit www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions and let Sangfor make your Digital Transformation simpler and secure. You can follow Sangfor Technologies on Facebook, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and follow LinkedIn to stay updated.

