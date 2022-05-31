Hot Tools® Makes Waves This Summer With New Style Ambassador Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Joins the Iconic Hair Tools Brand to Show Fans How She Creates Her Style

EL PASO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Tools®, the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand and go-to brand of professional stylists for over 30 years, is thrilled to announce a yearlong partnership with GRAMMY® nominated artist and television personality Nicole Scherzinger. As a longtime fan of Hot Tools, Nicole will be kicking off the summer with the brand in style to inspire people with her signature, effortless waves and favorite hair-flip worthy looks.

"I am so excited to be teaming up with Hot Tools. Everyone around me knows how much I love the brand, so this partnership is a perfect fit," said Nicole. "I love expressing myself through my hair and my style, whether I'm performing on stage or hanging at home, and Hot Tools makes that so easy. I can't wait to share all the new looks I have planned this year with people everywhere."

Throughout the year, Nicole will take fans behind-the-scenes as she hits red carpets and performs on stages around the world, and give them an intimate look into her off-duty life via social media content and editorial campaigns. Additionally, Hot Tools and Nicole will curate exclusive Hairspiration Boxes featuring her go-to Hot Tools products and gift them to several lucky fans. Details on how to receive a limited-edition Hairspiration Box will be posted on social media throughout the year.

"As an industry and style icon who embraces confidence and authentic self-expression, Nicole is the perfect partner for Hot Tools," said Vanessa Sobers, VP of Marketing, Beauty at Helen of Troy. "We celebrate the innovation and inspiration of artists across all industries, whether they are behind-the-scenes or in front of cameras, and love collaborating with these creatives to help our consumers imagine their style. We look forward to working with Nicole this year as she continues her successful ventures in music, fashion and television."

ABOUT HOT TOOLS:



Hot Tools appliances are the gold standard for professional hair stylists. Through innovation in material, technical features and ergonomically advanced designs, Hot Tools hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and hair setters help stylists be at their creative best – delivering beautiful, long-lasting styles. Hot Tools products are coveted by stylists who demand excellence in all kinds of high-pressure styling environments including film, TV, photo shoots and backstage styling at hair and runway shows. Please visit our website at www.hottools.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @HotToolsPro.

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY:



Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refer to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

