Innovative New Brand of Pool Cleaning Robot, NaTiddy Launches on Indiegogo

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering a new generation of swimming pool cleaning robots, the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on May 31st. Participants in the crowdfunding campaign will be able to purchase a NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner for 50% off the retail price. NaTiddy is the only cleaner on the market that can also horizontally clean the waterline and clean corners of a pool, ensuring a comprehensive and hands-free pool cleaning solution.

NaTiddy founder and pool-owner, Serena Luo, developed her vision for the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner during the summer of 2020, when, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to hire pool cleaners due to self-isolation. After purchasing, trialing, and returning a number of the best-selling automatic pool cleaner on the market, Serena was thoroughly disappointed in their performance. She noticed most lacked strong – if any – wall-climbing functionality, wired models were easily tangled, and wireless models possessed a short battery life, long charging time and poor suction. Through these experiences, the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner was conceptualized.

Regarding the launch on Indiegogo, Serena said, "We have already heard of many great impressions left on early customers saying that the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner features great suction, impressive wall-climbing ability and that the cables do not get tangled. Customers have said that this is the first swimming pool cleaning robot they have used that can ensure pool walls remain clean and that this really is the future of pool cleaning devices."

Originally founded as a brand to design and manufacture outdoor cleaning tools, the NaTiddy team is committed to continuously developing effective products that address real pain points for consumers. The team is constantly learning and understanding existing solutions on the market and providing better alternatives to better suit customers' needs. Aside from ensuring the product performs as intended, the team is also focused on developing safe and easy-to-use products that can be used in a wide range of scenarios, increasing their value and versatility.

In addition to outstanding performance, the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner is also built to last with ASA anticorrosive materials and corrosion resistance, and the entire robot is IP68 certified, featuring the highest level of waterproof and dustproof, with the power control box up to IP65. Additionally, the device is compliant with extreme temperature protection, overload protection, short circuit protection, and overvoltage automatic protection. For the belt which is exposed to the most wear, the NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner features an innovative design that allows the belt to be used as a drive, meaning it does not directly touch the ground, which reduces wear and leads to a longer service life.

About NaTiddy

Established in 2020, the NaTiddy team is committed to continuously developing pool cleaning tools that better address the pain points of existing products. The innovative NaTiddy Robotic Pool Cleaner is the next generation of pool cleaning robot that features great suction, impressive wall-climbing capabilities, and many more features to provide a comprehensive pool cleaning solution.

For more information, please visit https://natiddy.com/ .

