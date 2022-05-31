Seven Georgia Healthcare Providers Receive Grants for COVID Vaccination Efforts

Funding from Peach State Health Plan helps local health providers with purchasing medical equipment

ATLANTA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peach State Health Plan announced it awarded $35,000 in financial grants to seven providers in Georgia for ranking among the top 100 providers with the highest increase in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Last year, Centene, the parent company of Peach State Health Plan, formed an initiative to encourage Peach State Health Plan providers to educate members about the COVID-19 vaccine. The top 100 providers with the highest increase in vaccination rates after the initiative would receive a $5,000 grant for medical equipment. Seven local providers were recognized for their top rankings:

Buford Norcross Primary Care, Southbridge Pkwy, Alpharetta

Better Health Medical Group, Steve Reynolds Blvd, Norcross

Gwinnett Hospital System, East Crogan St, Lawrenceville

SY Med, LLC, Philip Blvd, Lawrenceville

QCPI-VillageMD, PC, Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville

Sumter Pediatrics, LLC, GA Hwy 27 E, Americus

Stone Mountain Family Medicine, Hairston Rd, Stone Mountain

Receiving a $5,000 grant each, providers will be able to purchase medical equipment upgrades for their facilities to better serve their communities. The investment will allow them to serve patients with new equipment and improved healthcare delivery.

"Medical equipment can be expensive, especially as providers deal with the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic and its impact on their resources," said Wade Rakes, CEO and President of Peach State Health Plan. "By pairing vaccination efforts with medical equipment grants, we're not only helping our network of trusted providers protect their communities and loved ones from COVID-19; we're helping them invest in efficiency and new equipment for their facilities to continue providing quality healthcare to every individual who walks through their doors."

As the world continues to face outbreaks caused by COVID-19 variants, it is important as ever to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Through this initiative, Centene and Peach State Health Plan worked with local providers to conduct engagement campaigns that educated their patients about the importance of getting vaccinated. The additional incentive helped motivate providers to engage their communities as much as possible and increase vaccination rates.

"We take it seriously in protecting our community, especially the vulnerable population during this pandemic," said Dr. Nelson Madrazo of Sumter Pediatrics, LLC. "We believe vaccination is our best tool in combating COVID-19. Get vaccinated!"

For more information about Peach State Health Plan and its activities, visit https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/www.pshp.com.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

