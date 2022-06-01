AEP NAMES SUNDARARAJAN EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced that Raja Sundararajan, currently senior vice president - Regulatory and Customer Solutions, will become the company's executive vice president – External Affairs when Charles Patton retires July 1. He will report to Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Charles' leadership and contributions have been a critical part of AEP's success during his 27 years with the company. He led two different AEP operating companies and held several other key leadership positions, approaching every challenge with thoughtfulness and a collaborate leadership style," Akins said. "Charles has deftly guided his teams as they have offered new services to customers, achieved positive outcomes with regulators and policy makers, and enhanced the support we offer our customers and communities. We wish him all the best during his well-deserved retirement."

Sundararajan, 47, will lead AEP's communications and marketing, customer, regulatory, federal public policy, and Ohio government affairs groups. Sundararajan's direct reports will include Melissa McHenry, senior vice president – Communications & Marketing; Phil Dion, vice president and interim Chief Customer Officer; Anthony Kavanagh, senior vice president – Governmental Affairs; Maria Haberman, managing director – Ohio Governmental Affairs; and Matthew Satterwhite, vice president – Regulatory Services.

"Raja brings a wealth of experience to the executive leadership team," Akins said. "He has demonstrated a keen understanding of the unique regulatory and policy challenges of our industry during his nearly two decades with AEP, holding key leadership roles in commercial operations, corporate finance, regulatory and transmission. He also served as president of AEP Ohio. Raja's array of experiences and his technical expertise will provide valuable insights as AEP continues its transition to a clean energy future."

Sundararajan joined AEP in 2002. His most recent prior role was as president and chief operating officer for AEP Ohio. He has also served as vice president, Regulatory Services, leading AEP's regulatory activities before 11 state commissions and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). He was also vice president, Transmission Asset Strategy and Policy; managing director, Transmission Business Strategy; managing director of Market Risk; and has held management positions in Treasury and Corporate Finance at the company.

Sundararajan has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India. He also has a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan and he completed the Executive MBA program at the University of Virginia. Sundararajan serves as a board member of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and United Way of Central Ohio.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

