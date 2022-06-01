EpicentRx Announces Poster Presentation for Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial with RRx-001 as an Anti-Mucositis Agent in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

EpicentRx Announces Poster Presentation for Phase 2 Randomized Clinical Trial with RRx-001 as an Anti-Mucositis Agent in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

TORREY PINES, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc, a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced that data from a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial with RRx-001 in first line head and neck cancer has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Positive results from the completed Phase 2 study called PREVLAR that was carried out in collaboration with Dr. Stephen Sonis, Distinguished Faculty member at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and CMO of Primary Endpoint Solutions and a leading expert in cancer-related oral mucositis, will be presented, highlighting the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of RRx-001 as well as plans to initiate a follow-on trial called KEVLAR.

(PRNewsfoto/EpicentRx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details on the company's poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title : Phase 2 pilot trial of RRx-001 as an anti-mucositis agent in head and neck cancer patients treated with chemoradiation (PREVLAR)

Session Title : Head and Neck Cancer

Abstract Number for Publication : 6078

Session Date and Time : Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

About RRx-001

RRx-001 leads EpicentRx's CyNRGY platform as a first-in-class investigational treatment sourced from an exclusively licensed portfolio of aerospace-derived small molecules. RRx-001 is a multifaceted treatment with a dual-functioning mechanism that starts under "normal" conditions, or healthy tissues that are reasonably well-oxygenated, and the activity changes in poorly oxygenated (hypoxic) tissues, which is a distinguishing characteristic of cancerous tumors.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecule and cancer-targeting virus platforms that represent the next frontier in treating patients with diseases of significant unmet need. With two platforms, CyNRGY and AdAPT, EpicentRx has developed novel therapies and drug delivery devices with emphasis on not just treating the disease but improving quality of life. For more information, visit www.epicentrx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.