Hughes Technologies Help Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico

Several service providers choose Hughes JUPITER System for satellite broadband services for CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos Program

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for over 50 years, today announced that its JUPITER™ System platform has been selected by Stargroup, Apconet/Aitelecom, Eutelsat and Globalsat to power satellite connectivity at more than 7,200 sites across Mexico. Additionally, Stargroup chose Ka-band capacity from the Hughes JUPITER high-throughput satellite fleet for an integrated, high-performing solution. The providers won awards under the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos initiative to bridge the digital divide and independently selected the Hughes JUPITER System to connect Community Wi-Fi and internet access sites.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to utilize Hughes JUPITER System technology and capacity to help connect schools, health clinics and community centers in the most rural and hard to reach areas in Mexico," said Monica Aguirre, chief executive officer, Stargroup. "Hughes has a reputation for integrity and leadership in satellite communications worldwide and a track-record of investment and commitment to connecting the unconnected with satellite solutions across Mexico."

"Hughes is proud to be the trusted supplier of satellite networking technology for this important initiative to help close the digital divide in Mexico," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president and general manager, International Division at Hughes. "Each service provider's selection of the JUPITER System is a testament to the value Hughes technology brings in meeting operator needs for high-performing, economical and efficient satellite solutions."

The de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide, the JUPITER System operates on more than 75 satellites, powering millions of consumer and enterprise broadband, cell backhaul, aero and maritime mobility connections. Now in its third generation, the system includes hubs and very small aperture terminals (VSATs) that deliver the industry's best cost-to-performance ratio; private, cloud-delivered network management; and dynamic inroute configuration for the highest possible efficiencies.

"Across Mexico, JUPITER System equipment and Ka-band satellite capacity help bridge the digital divide with internet access, community Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular backhaul service to extend mobile operator reach," added Ramaswamy. "With cost-effective broadband connectivity like this throughout Mexico, these operators can help rural communities thrive and enjoy better access to education, healthcare and social services."

