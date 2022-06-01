Samuel Adams Calls on Craft Breweries to Become Safer and More Inclusive Spaces for All

Boston Beer Company signs the Safe Bars P.A.C.T. initiative and implements taproom trainings alongside annual Pride beer release, Love Conquers Ale

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pride celebrations make a hopeful return, Samuel Adams is reinforcing its commitment to creating safe and inclusive spaces that bring people together to share a beer, celebrate Pride, and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Now more than ever, Samuel Adams recognizes the importance of implementing actionable resources for coworkers, drinkers, and LGBTQ+ community members at large, which is why the brewer is prioritizing inclusivity and taking its active allyship a step further. In partnership with GLAAD, Samuel Adams has identified, committed and signed the Safe Bars P.A.C.T. (Promise of Awareness, Compassion, and Trust) – a code of conduct for professional beverage organizations, trade associations, and non-professional beverage groups to sign and commit to – and is now calling on other craft breweries to do the same.

"Beer has a powerful way of bringing people together, and with that power comes responsibility. I believe craft brewers can play a critical role in providing safe and inclusive spaces for everyone to enjoy great beer, starting with our own taprooms and breweries," says Jim Koch, Samuel Adams Founder and Brewer. "Known for our revolutionary spirit, Samuel Adams is calling on craft breweries everywhere to join us in signing the Safe Bars P.A.C.T. so we can show our Pride everyday."

Samuel Adams will also donate $100,000 to Safe Bars* to further support the organization's P.A.C.T. initiative and training programs in bars and craft breweries nationwide, with the goal of creating welcoming spaces for guests and safe and respectful workplaces for staff.

"It's human nature to come together and celebrate. Everyone deserves to do that where they're safe, respected, and valued," says Lauren R. Taylor, Director of Safe Bars. "Safe Bars exists to train the hospitality industry in making nightlife safer and more inclusive, and we're thrilled to partner with Boston Beer and GLAAD to strengthen the craft beer community. Cheers to our diversity, and cheers to our pride."

Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, has already begun implementing Safe Bars de-escalation and bystander trainings as part of the Safe Bars P.A.C.T. commitment across its local breweries and taprooms. With continued support from GLAAD and Safe Bars, Samuel Adams invites all drinkers, no matter who they are, who they love, or how they express themselves, to celebrate Pride in bars and on parade routes across the country.

"Gathering with community, laughing, dreaming, and enjoying a beer has the ability to change the world. As LGBTQ communities gather in safe spaces with our friends and allies, we recognize how our community has come through so much, with so much more work ahead of us," says Ross Murray, Vice President of the GLAAD Media Institute. "GLAAD is proud to join with Samuel Adams and Safe Bars to ensure that those gatherings are safe and welcoming."

Craft breweries looking to commit to the Safe Bars P.A.C.T. can learn more by visiting www.safebarspact.com .

BREWED BY AND FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY: LOVE CONQUERS ALE

First created by Samuel Adams LGBTQ+ coworkers and allies in 2017, Love Conquers Ale is brewed annually as a way to represent and showcase Samuel Adams' Pride, serving as a platform for togetherness, love, and inclusion wherever it is enjoyed and whoever it is shared with. This year's Love Conquers Ale brew is a welcoming beer with hints of hibiscus and yuzu for bright citrus and prickly pear creating a bold, pinkish hue that captures the joy and expression of Pride.

Starting June 1 through August 31, Love Conquers Ale will be available in 6-pack 12oz cans for drinkers to purchase in select key markets including Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. The brew will also be available on tap at the following locations:

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery

Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Tap Room

Also starting in June, Samuel Adams and Safe Bars will be hosting local kickoff events in cities where Love Conquers Ale is available, including around DC's Queer Beer Fest and Chicago's Pride in the Park, to welcome drinkers back to bars and encourage safe and welcoming Pride celebrations.

To learn more and find Love Conquers Ale in a city near you, visit: www.samueladams.com/loveconquersale

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT SAFE BARS

Safe Bars was born to help make bars, restaurants, breweries, other alcohol-serving establishments safe and welcoming for patrons, and safe, respectful workplaces for staff, ultimately changing industry culture. Drawing on our cadre of expert instructors with experience in hospitality and in ending gender-based violence, Safe Bars trains hospitality and alcohol professionals to prevent and interrupt sexual harassment and other violence. Safe Bars programs become part of the fabric of a community's nightlife — creating safe, welcoming, and fun spaces. Safe Bars does that by offering training in three areas: active bystander skills, empowerment and self-defense, and de-escalation. For more information, visit www.safebars.org or @safebarshq on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with @GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

*Donations are from Samuel Adams to Safe Bars. Safe Bars is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law. For more information on Safe Bars, please visit https://safebars.org/.

