Bar-S x Big & Rich Debut Country Music Twist on a '90s Classic

New product innovations come to life in parody music video "Ham or Turkey Time."

PHOENIX, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar-S employs the power of sound-on advertising for its new packaging and product innovations launch with parody music video "Ham or Turkey Time." American country music duo Big & Rich and American rapper Cowboy Troy star in the centerpiece of this year's Iconic Summer Mashup: Volume 2 campaign—a sequel to last year's award-winning Iconic Summer Mashup with Vanilla Ice.

Bar-S’ all new parody music video, “Ham or Turkey Time”, starring country music artist Big & Rich, is the centerpiece of this year's Iconic Summer Mashup: Volume 2 (PRNewswire)

Knowing the cultural impact of its initial release in 1990, Bar-S trusted its consumers would recognize one of the decade's most iconic songs, "U Can't Touch This". Pairing '90s nostalgia with Big & Rich was a natural next step, given Bar-S consumers' affinity for country music, and the close proximity of Nashville, Tennessee to target media markets.

"John and I are all about cranking up the fun whenever possible," said Big Kenny, American country music singer. "From a living room country throwdown to a hot dog mechanical bull, filming 'Ham or Turkey Time' was nothing short of a good time."

"Ham or Turkey Time" showcases Bar-S' latest packaging innovation, Fresh Packs; and three new products:

Fully Cooked Chorizo Links

Fully Cooked Bratwurst

Ham & Turkey Breakfast Cuts

Bar-S Beef Franks and Ham & Turkey Lunch Meat are now available in new individually sealed Fresh Packs. Individual compartments allow consumers to pull out the perfect amount of meat for every mealtime occasion, while keeping the rest of the pack sealed fresh. Shoppers can find all new packaging and product innovations in select grocers across the country.

"After the overwhelming success of 'Baby Got Buns' last year, we knew we needed a volume 2," said Jeff Gaunt, Bar-S' Marketing Director. "Our consumers' fondness for all things '90s and country music made 'Ham or Turkey Time' the ideal vehicle for launching our latest product innovations in style."

Stream "Ham or Turkey Time" now! To learn more about the Iconic Summer Mashup: Volume 2 head to https://www.bar-s.com/promo/now-that-sounds-good/ and follow @barsfoods on social media.

About Bar-S

For over 40 years, Bar-S has made it possible for American families to not have to sacrifice great taste in order to stay on budget. With unmatched variety and consistent quality, Bar-S is known for its hot dogs, lunch meat, bacon, sausage, and corn dogs.

About Big & Rich

Big Kenny Alphin and John Rich – Big & Rich – have captivated a multi-generational community of listeners with sterling songcraft and recorded performances. Almost 20 years into a storied career they now tour the country presenting electrifying concert spectacles of ceaseless energy and outrageous personality, as American country music artists.

