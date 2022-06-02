Black Rock Coffee Bar Amplifies Momentum in Texas with New Opening in Austin Area

The boutique coffee chain is launching its fourth store in Texas in six months – this time in Hutto

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Portland, Oregon, continues to accelerate its momentum in Texas with the opening of a new location in Hutto, approximately 30 minutes north of Austin and just east of Round Rock. This location marks the third store to open in the Austin area and 12th in the state.

Located in the vibrant Star Ranch community at 5103 Gattis School Road, the Hutto store is set to open on Friday, June 3rd. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on June 3rd at this location, and other specials throughout the following week.

The popular boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks - all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience with exceptional customer service.

"We are excited to continue building our presence here in Texas," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "It's always been Black Rock's commitment to connect communities with coffee. Our culture of authentically meeting people wherever they are in life and fueling their story is what drives us. We're here to serve and hope to see everyone at our latest Hutto grand opening."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the new Hutto location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

