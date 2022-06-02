Cold Stone Creamery Announces Return of Fundraiser Benefiting Best Buddies International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of June, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) stores will once again host a nationwide fundraising promotion benefiting Best Buddies International®, a global nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

For over 30 years Best Buddies has been helping individuals within this community build friendships with their peers, gain leadership and advocacy skills, and find inclusive living opportunities. Cold Stone Creamery® is working with Best Buddies® to support their mission of ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people living with IDD.

In honor of the fundraiser, two Best Buddies program participants, Drew and Stan, developed their very own Better Together Creation™. The Creation™ features Mint Ice Cream, Brownies, M&M'S® and Whipped Topping. In addition to the promotional Creation™, customers who donate $1 or more will receive double My Cold Stone Club® Rewards points on their entire purchase. Customers simply provide their phone number at checkout in-store or login into their rewards account when ordering online to earn their double points.

Cold Stone Creamery has also launched an exclusive Gift Back eGift card campaign. With every limited edition Give Back eGift card purchased online, Cold Stone will donate 10% of the amount* to Best Buddies. To learn more, purchase your Give Back eGift card, and make a difference please visit: https://coldstonecreamery.wgiftcard.com/responsive_auto/coldstone_resp/Virtual

"We are thrilled to announce the return of our annual fundraiser supporting Best Buddies International this month, a cause very near and dear to our hearts," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We invite and encourage our customers to show their support of friendship through the purchase of a Best Buddies eGift or by making a donation with their purchase."

Better Together Creation™ - Mint Ice Cream, Brownies, M&M'S® and Whipped Topping

*Offer available online only from June 1 through June 30, 2022, while supplies last. Additional restrictions may apply. Purchaser receives the full value of the Give Back eGift. Proceeds will be based on the purchase of the specific limited edition Give Back eGift available via the Cold Stone Creamery website. Donation percentage is 10%, with a maximum annual donation of $100,000.

About Best Buddies® International

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,900 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 690,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or twitter.com/bestbuddies.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

