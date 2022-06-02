CUTWATER SPIRITS SURPASSES 2,000 AWARDS ACROSS PORTFOLIO

Achievement Marks Major Milestone for Distillery and RTD Cocktail Category Leader

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nationally-renowned distillery and RTD cocktail category leader, Cutwater Spirits announces an exciting milestone, surpassing over 2,000 awards across its portfolio of canned cocktails, non-alcoholic mixers and bottled spirits. Established in 2017, Cutwater has earned prestige as the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. Noteworthy wins in 2022 include top brass from prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Denver International Spirits Competition. The 40 medals recently garnered at the Ascot Awards upped the brand's overall awards total to 2,067.

Cutwater Spirits (PRNewswire)

Awards for Cutwater at the 2022 ASCOT Awards include Best of in the following categories: Mezcal (Mezcal Joven), American Agave Spirit (Mezcal Reposado) and RTD Cocktail (Tiki Rum Punch) as well as Double Platinum for Cutwater Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, American Rye Whiskey, Bourbon Whiskey as well as for the following RTD cocktails: Lime Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Tiki Rum Punch and White Russian. The ASCOT Awards are led by noted spirits authority Fred Minnick and an esteemed panel of industry judges.

"We are honored to have the breadth of our portfolio consistently acknowledged by the most prestigious awards organizations in the world," says Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney. "While we are extremely proud of each individual medal we bring home, it is very exciting for our team to celebrate crossing the 2,000-award milestone as a testament to our hard work, attention to quality, and breakthrough innovation."

This year, Cutwater's agave-based bottled spirits - Mezcals and Tequilas - have taken the awards circuit by storm, bringing in 42 total medals since January 2022. Following are some of the most notable honors:

San Francisco World Spirits Competition: Cutwater Tequila Blanco & Tequila Reposado (Gold)

International Wine & Spirits Challenge: Cutwater Mezcal Joven & Mezcal Reposado (Gold Outstanding)

TAG Spirit Awards: Cutwater Tequila Reposado & Tequila Anejo (Double Gold)

ADI International Spirits Competition : Cutwater Tequila Reposado (Best of Category)

Denver International Spirits Competition: Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Dark Rum (Best of Show) Cutwater Tequila Blanco & Tequila Reposado (Gold)

Agave spirits are a true passion for Cherney, and Cutwater Mezcals are the most recent addition to spirit category added to the brand's portfolio. Made from 100% wild Cenizo Agave, Cutwater released Mezcal Joven in April 2021 and debuted its Mezcal Reposado earlier this year. Cutwater debuted Tequila Blanco in October 2019 followed by Reposado and Añejo in 2020. To create its tequilas, Cherney forged a unique partnership with the Orendain family-owned and operated distillery in Jalisco, MX. Cherney oversees every step of the tequila production process and Cutwater has its own dedicated distillery space and copper still within the distillery (NOM 1110). While developing Cutwater's tequilas, Cherney was inspired to explore other agave-based spirits and developed Cutwater Mezcal Joven in Durango, working closely with distillery owner Gaston Martinez and his Master Mezcalero (CRM: D614G).

In 2022, Cutwater's diverse portfolio of over 25 RTD cocktails featuring distilled spirits across nearly every spirit base earned 124 awards. Following are some of the most notable honors:

ADI International Spirits Competition: Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Mild Bloody Mary, Cutwater Orange Vodka Smash, Cutwater Tequila Paloma, Cutwater Whiskey Mule (Gold)

LA Spirits Invitational: Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Orange Vodka Smash, Cutwater Strawberry Margarita, Cutwater Vodka Mule, Cutwater White Russian (Double Gold)

Denver International Spirits Competition: Cutwater Bali Hai Pina Colada, Cutwater Orange Vodka Smash, Cutwater Prickly Pear Ranch Water, Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary, Cutwater Tequila Paloma, Cutwater Whiskey Mule (Gold)

To date, Cutwater Spirits has earned 2,067 awards across its portfolio, reinforcing its position as an industry leader. Cutwater continues to innovate and release new, bar-quality canned cocktails and bottled spirits. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 25 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of over 20 bottled spirits that span nearly every spirit category including tequilas, vodkas, rums, gins, whiskeys, mezcals and liqueurs. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 2,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 50 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

CUTWATER SPIRITS CELEBRATES OVER 1,000 AWARDS (PRNewsfoto/Cutwater Spirits) (PRNewswire)

