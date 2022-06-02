Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Ozark Striping Company, LLC

HOUSTON , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), today announced the acquisition of the pavement marking contracting operations of Ozark Striping Company, LLC. ("Ozark"). Frontline's operating companies provide pavement marking and ancillary services to a variety of end markets and customers.

The Ozark transaction marks Frontline's eighth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020. Headquartered in Ozark, Alabama, Ozark Striping Company is a pavement marking contractor known across the industry as one of the leading firms in the nation.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the Southeast region by partnering with this best-in-class pavement marking firm and look forward to working with the outstanding team at Ozark," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety. "Ozark has a strong presence in Alabama and is a great addition to the Frontline family."

"We have built a premier pavement marking contractor of considerable scale and believe Frontline is the ideal partner for Ozark going forward," said Lee Gross, President of Ozark Striping Company.

Over the last several years, Sterling has executed on its investment thesis to build a leader in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to continue building Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 62 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

