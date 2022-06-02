HOPEWEST SELECTS COMPLIA HEALTH AS ITS HOSPICE PLATFORM

Growing Focus on Clinician and Caregiver Satisfaction Drives Selection of the Industry's Most Reliable Compliance and Billing Platform

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the selection by HopeWest, a nonprofit hospice and healthcare provider, of the company's Suncoast software platform.

"Our focus on patient outcomes and clinician and caregiver satisfaction drove our selection of the Suncoast platform. Not only was there broad clinical leader and clinician support for this decision, but our senior leaders have been impressed by our alignment of organizational values including the importance of teamwork, respect, and integrity. Underscoring the broad support for this decision, our clinical teams all weighed-in and endorsed our move to Complia Health as our go-forward platform," explained Christy Whitney Borchard, HopeWest CEO. "Complia Health's superior approach to improving our billing and back-office capabilities, along with the exceptional efficiency with which they managed implementation, are further evidence of the quality of their approach and the value of the partnership," she added.

Suncoast is an EMR software solution designed for clinicians and administrators supporting patients throughout long-term and end-of-life-care. Suncoast's software is a centralized, reliable, and scalable platform for helping medical professionals with everything from scheduling to medications, to bereavement care, as they support their patients during a time of critical vulnerability and need.

"Complia Health and HopeWest are aligned in the mission to profoundly change the experience of aging, illness and grief - one family at a time," said Rich Berner, Complia Health CEO. "We are proud of this partnership with an organization that is nationally respected for its model of creative and effective hospice and palliative care. We look forward to helping HopeWest achieve their commitment of ensuring people have a graceful, respectful exit to life," he added.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

About HopeWest

HopeWest is a nonprofit, 501 (c) (3) organization serving western Colorado in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and Rio Blanco counties. With five offices and the state-of-the-art HopeWest Hospice Care Center, HopeWest provides comprehensive, expert, and collaborative care for those facing serious illness and grief in a region covering more than 10,000 square miles. The HopeWest staff includes over 400 employees and a thousand volunteers, serving more than 2,500 patients and more than 1,500 individuals coping with grief annually. To learn more, visit https://www.hopewestco.org/.

