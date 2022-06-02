Preservation projects in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago receive grant funding from Landmarks Illinois

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Landmarks Illinois' Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.

Inside the Granite City Fire Museum in Granite City, Illinois. A Preservation Heritage Fund Grant from Landmarks Illinois will help restore the historic former fire hall. (PRNewswire)

Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Recipients

A total of $16,000 has been awarded to four preservation projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program:

PODER Learning Center, Chicago : $5,000 to help with restoration efforts at a former power station that the organization plans to use as its headquarters to offer English education and job training programs to Spanish-speaking adult immigrants.

City of Granite Cit y: $4,000 to repair the roof of the Granite City Fire Museum, built in 1904 and used as the city's first city hall, police station and firehouse.

New Holland Area Historical Society, New Holland : $4,000 for masonry repairs to Ryan Hall, a c . 1880 building located in the center of New Holland's downtown business district that will be used to house historic artifacts and provide a meeting space for the historic society.

Winnebago Community Historical Society, Winnebago : $3,000 to conduct a building condition assessment for the historic 1894 former Town Hall, one of the oldest buildings in the village.

Landmarks Illinois' Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program provides funding to organizations in Illinois leading historic preservation projects at significant structures that are under threat of demolition, require stabilization and/or reuse or structural evaluation or those that need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility. Visit our website to learn more about each Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipient.

Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois Grant Recipients

Two projects received a total of $3,500 in grant funding through the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois:

Naperville Preservation, Inc., Naperville : $2,000 to conduct a survey of the community's first ever constructed full subdivision, East Highlands, which is made up of unique Midcentury Modern homes constructed in the mid-1950s.

Friends of Historic Second Church, Chicago : $1,500 to perform an envelope analysis of the church's historic stained glass Oriel Window to determine the source of water infiltration currently causing damage.

Landmarks Illinois' Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois provides monetary assistance to planning activities and education efforts focused on preservation. Visit our website to learn more about the latest grant recipients.

Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side Recipients

Two grants totaling $5,000 were awarded to preservation projects through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side:

Inequity for Sale, Englewood: $2,000 to aid social justice artist Tonika Lewis Johnson with her Inequity for Sale project that reveals injustices in real estate and land use practices in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Hyde Park Union Church , Hyde Park : $3,000 to conduct a building condition assessment on the historic church's parish hall and sanctuary, built in 1926 and in need of critical repairs.

The Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side provides small planning and capital grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago's South Side, where the late Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history. Visit our website to learn more the latest grant recipients.

More about Landmarks Illinois grants

Landmarks Illinois grants are given on a matching basis, requiring the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount. Landmarks Illinois grant funding is used toward preserving historic and significant places in communities throughout the state. Often, these small grants help spark community engagement around the preservation of a place and help boost local fundraising efforts for the preservation project. Visit our website to learn more about our grant programs.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

