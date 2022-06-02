Ryan Destiny Premieres Self-Titled Collection with Pacsun

Actress, Singer, Songwriter Releases The Ryan Destiny Collection Exclusively at Pacsun

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun announced its latest collaboration with multi-talented artist Ryan Destiny . Well-known for her acting and music careers, Destiny has officially added designer to her repertoire with the launch of her first fashion line with Pacsun, self-titled The Ryan Destiny Collection.

The Ryan Destiny Collection at Pacsun (PRNewswire)

Starting at a fairly young age, Destiny fell in love with the idea of expressing oneself through fashion and channeled her personal style as a major influence when developing her collection, which she describes as cool, chill, eclectic and edgy at times. Always having a desire to design something herself, Ryan found a partner in Pacsun to help bring her ideas to life.

""Pacsun represents the youth in a really cool way, and they always kind of understood what is now and what is the future," said Destiny. "They've always had a grasp on all of my moods and my styles and have curated so many different mixtures of things where everybody can just go there for anything. I think that is a huge reflection of me as well and something I really appreciate all the time."

"At Pacsun, we genuinely pride ourselves in the diversification of our offerings. We want our consumers to be able to find themselves and feel represented," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "Ryan's outlook aligns so well with that idea, and her collection is the perfect intersection of many styles and moods, with pieces that everyone will not only feel great in but look great in too."

When creating the collection, Destiny pulled inspiration from Spring and Summer, while making sure to incorporate her favorite colors blue, green, and brown, in hopes for people to feel how she feels in the clothes. She also focused on the idea of producing pieces that could be worn throughout the day, either by dressing them up or dressing them down, with a mix of halters, short and long sleeved tops, mini skirts, trousers, mini and midi dresses, in satin, twill, mesh, and jersey material.

"My audience is whoever wants to feel fun and wants to feel cool and comfortable all at the same time, while pulling off a look. Just making sure you look good, fly and just feeling really good about yourself," added Destiny.

The Ryan Destiny Collection available now on Pacsun.com in sizes XS-XL and range from $25.00 - $70.00. Select pieces from the collection will also be available in 20 stores nationwide. Hi-res images can be accessed here .

