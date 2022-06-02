Sysmex Inostics & QIAGEN Highlight Cancer Companion Diagnostics Alliance at ASCO 2022

- Two poster presentations utilizing Sysmex Inostics technology to be featured -

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex Inostics, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. will co-exhibit at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, the world's largest clinical cancer research meeting, held June 3, 2022, through June 7, 2022, in Chicago.

QIAGEN, the leading global provider of sample to insight solutions for molecular testing, and Sysmex Inostics combined forces in July 2021 to accelerate global companion diagnostic access. QIAGEN provides unparalleled global custom cancer companion diagnostics (CDx) development and commercialization capabilities utilizing Sysmex Inostics ultra-sensitive NGS liquid biopsy technology. The goal of the alliance is to promote early clinical implementation of Sysmex Inostics' technology to expedite clinical trial timelines for pharmaceutical companies that develop molecularly targeted drugs for cancer.

"Sysmex Inostics is focused on developing tools to support the fight against cancer and other devastating diseases. By partnering with industry leaders like QIAGEN we can help accelerate the fight to help patients with these diseases," said Shinichi Sato, CEO of Sysmex Inostics, Inc. "We look forward to highlighting our partnership with QIAGEN at ASCO 2022."

"Through our partnership with Sysmex, we can develop ultrasensitive blood-based NGS panels to the specific requirements of our pharma partners for their clinical trials," stated Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Oncology and Precision Diagnostics of QIAGEN. Arnold added, "If and when a CDx is required, QIAGEN will lead IVD submission, manufacturing, and global commercialization as a kitted product."

Sysmex and QIAGEN will highlight their alliance at ASCO booth 8149, Saturday, June 4, 2022, through Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CDT each day.

Poster Presentations Utilizing Sysmex Inostics' Technology

Yoshinori Kagawa MD, PhD, Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Osaka General Medical Center, Osaka, Japan, will present the poster "Plasma RAS dynamics and anti-EGFR rechallenge efficacy in patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: REMARRY and PURSUIT trials." Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) was analyzed and monitored using the Sysmex Inostics OncoBEAM™ RAS CRC Kit. Dr. Kagawa will present poster 3518 during the Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal session on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 3:00 PM-4:30 PM CDT.

Linda (Yilin) Cao, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, will present the poster "Dynamic cell free HPV DNA is an early measure of treatment responsiveness in patients receiving induction chemotherapy for HPV-related head and neck cancer." Findings add to the breadth of ongoing clinical studies using HPV-SEQ to investigate de-escalation of HPV-positive patients from unnecessary and potentially harmful head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) treatments. HPV-SEQ is an ultrasensitive test for the detection of HPV16/18 DNA from blood and is CLIA validated to detect as few as five HPV DNA molecules from two tubes of blood.1 See here for additional study information. Dr. Cao will present poster 6062 during the Head and Neck Cancer session on Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM- 4:15 PM CDT.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

About Sysmex Inostics

Sysmex Inostics, Inc., a US-based Sysmex Corporation subsidiary, empowers discoveries in oncology by providing investigators ultra-sensitive quantitative liquid biopsy solutions.

Developed by experts at Johns Hopkins with the philosophy of "no molecule left behind," these technologies are optimized to ensure the detection of low-frequency mutant molecules (0.03%-0.05% MAF) with a high degree of specificity. Focused and flexible genomic coverage allows for superior sensitivity and reduced costs.

As forerunners of blood-based circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) mutation detection, Sysmex Inostics has provided custom assays and CLIA-certified lab services to leading BioPharma companies over the last ten years to help monitor progression, identify targetable resistance alterations, and detect MRD throughout the clinical trial process.

Sysmex Inostics offers a portfolio of highly sensitive NGS panels through its CLIA-certified laboratory in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more information, refer to www.sysmex-inostics.com or email info@sysmex-inostics.com.

Reference:

Internal validation data on fi­le, Sysmex Inostics 2022

