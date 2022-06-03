NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBF Inc. has announced that 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs will be released on the Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, on the 10th of this month. Featuring the beloved characters of Pinkfong Wonderstar, these will be the first collection of the 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs, First Sale on Binance NFT (PRNewswire)

For its first collaboration with Binance NFT, BBF Inc. plans to release 2,504 Mystery Box NFTs featuring the adorable characters from Pinkfong Wonderstar, the hit 3D animated series of The Pinkfong Company, on the Binance NFT on the 10th. The Binance NFT Mystery Box 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends NFTs' is designed to enable Play-to-earn and token mining within the game. Detailed sales and event information will be released later on the Binance NFT official website and social media channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a P2E game developed by Day1 Entertainment based on the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP, the world-renowned IP of The Pinkfong Company, after Day1 Entertainment entered into a license agreement with The Pinkfong Company.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently holding a Pre-Registration Event through the official Pre-Registration page (bbfpreregistration.io/) for global user. Those interested can find detailed information about the event on the website and through community channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that is fun and easy to enjoy. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released globally within the first half of this year except South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China pursuant to the regulations of each country.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBF Inc.