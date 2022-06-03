Travelzoo Appoints Justin Soffer as Global Director, Member Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, announces that Justin Soffer has joined the Company as Global Director, Member Acquisition. In this position, Mr. Soffer will oversee new member acquisition for Travelzoo and provide support for the new Travelzoo META.

A tech investor and specialist in growth marketing, Mr. Soffer founded Conduit Media in 2018 to bring innovative digital marketing strategies to companies looking to accelerate user and member growth. Previously, he was Chief Marketing Officer of FoundersCard, an elite business membership community that, under Mr. Soffer's direction, acquired a substantial number of paying members. As Advisor at Tsai Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tsai Capital, Mr. Soffer led the investment in CrowdTangle, which was acquired by Facebook in 2016. From 2014 to 2018, he worked with Travelzoo as VP, Marketing, based in New York City. He received his Executive MBA from Columbia Business School.

As a material inducement for Mr. Soffer to join Travelzoo, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the independent directors unanimously approved the grant to Mr. Soffer of an option to purchase 100,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $6.78. The options will vest quarterly over three years, beginning September 30, 2022, only upon the achievement of specific targets for growth in new Travelzoo members, quality of new members, and cost savings, subject to Mr. Soffer's continued employment with Travelzoo on such vesting dates. The options expire in 5 years.

"Justin brings his special expertise to Travelzoo at a pivotal period as the company expands its reach and offerings," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "We aim to make Travelzoo membership more accessible to millions of travel enthusiasts around the globe."

