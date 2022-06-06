CodeLogic Software Intelligence Engineers to Discuss Unique Graph Data Modeling Use Case at Neo4j GraphConnect Conference

Engineering leaders to share how CodeLogic adopted a Neo4j graph database to improve visualization and analysis of complex codebases

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic,( https://codelogic.com/ ) the continuous Software Intelligence company, today announced it will lead a full-length session at Neo4j's GraphConnect 2022 titled, "From Relational to Graph: How Going Graph Revealed the Unknown." During the session, CodeLogic principal software development engineers, Jason Schatz and Rob Vrooman will discuss key outcomes of migrating from a relational database to a graph database - including CodeLogic's unique use case for graph data modeling.

Event Details:

GraphConnect 2022

The Fairmont, Austin, Tex.

June 6-8, 2022

Hosted by Neo4j , GraphConnect 2022 is the largest in-person gathering of graph data experts in the world.

Session Description:

From Relational to Graph: How Going Graph Revealed the Unknown

Wednesday, June 8 at 3:15 p.m. CDT

In this session, attendees will learn how CodeLogic utilizes Neo4j and CypherQL to capture and analyze data achieved through application profiling, and how their data model visually mimics the source code itself. Jason Schatz (Principal Software Development Engineer, CodeLogic) and Rob Vrooman (Principal Software Development Engineer, CodeLogic), team up to discuss how moving from a relational database to a Neo4j graph database gave them the ability to visualize and distill complex codebases quickly. Attendees will learn a rare use case for graph and see how the CodeLogic back-end models data into simplified maps that can be easily analyzed to identify cross-application dependencies, navigate code change impact, and ultimately reveal the bigger picture.

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic is the first and only real-time, continuous software intelligence solution. We empower development teams with a full and accurate picture of their application structure, from API to method to database, allowing them to better-inform everyday development decisions and code fearlessly.

For more information visit: www.codelogic.com

Media Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult PR

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE CodeLogic