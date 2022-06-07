10x Genomics Advances Leadership and Innovation in Single Cell and Spatial Technologies at 2022 AGBT General Meeting

Demonstrates first-ever commercial product capable of single-cell RNA sequencing on FFPE tissues

Opens preorders for CytAssist, the company's first spatial instrument

Shares new data on the company's Xenium In Situ Analyzer, expected to ship by year-end

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced a series of product updates that will be presented at the 2022 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting this week in Orlando, Fla. The latest developments across 10x Genomics' leading Chromium and Visium platforms and the highly anticipated Xenium launch expected later this year showcase the company's leadership and innovation at the forefront of single-cell analysis, spatial biology, and in situ technology.

"With major advances in each of our three platforms, we are executing to make 2022 the most exciting year of product launches in our history," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "As the only company with technologies that cover single cell, spatial and in situ analysis, we're in the best position to fuel researchers' discoveries and unlock new biological insights that will ultimately advance human health. We look forward to demonstrating the power of 10x Genomics' leading platforms, showcasing researchers' success with our technologies and highlighting our robust product pipeline at AGBT."

In addition to the new developments announced today, 10x Genomics will host a workshop at AGBT on Thursday, June 9, at noon Eastern to share the latest data across its three platforms, including Xenium.

Chromium

As part of the company's robust R&D pipeline, 10x Genomics is driving innovation to enable broad adoption of the Chromium single-cell platform by increasing access to more sample types, removing bottlenecks, and giving researchers a more flexible and streamlined workflow.

10x Genomics today announced the compatibility of its recently launched Fixed RNA Profiling Kit to enable single-cell transcriptomics on dissociated formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. This groundbreaking capability enables single-cell analysis on preserved biobank samples for the first time ever. FFPE tissues are ideal for translational and clinical research, yet have remained inaccessible for single-cell analysis until now.

"Our Chromium platform has fueled thousands of discoveries and helped profile more than 5 billion cells, accelerating the scientific community's understanding and mastery of biology," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "Yet, all of these insights have been generated in prospective studies leveraging fresh or fresh-frozen tissues. Now, for the first time ever, researchers can look retrospectively and analyze FFPE tissues at single-cell resolution and scale. By opening up the archives for single-cell analysis, we have the potential to truly transform the future of health and medicine."

Both the Fixed RNA Profiling Kit and the previously announced Nuclei Isolation Kit , 10x Genomics' first sample preparation product, are now shipping.

Visium

10x Genomics announced the launch and pre-order availability of two new products in its Visium portfolio, the leading spatial discovery platform:

Visium CytAssist - The company's first spatial instrument, Visium CytAssist helps researchers bridge the world of histology and genomics and enables spatial profiling insights to be gained from an expanded range of FFPE samples. The compact, benchtop system simplifies sample processing by facilitating the transfer of analytes from tissue sections pre-mounted on standard glass slides to Visium slides. - The company's first spatial instrument,helps researchers bridge the world of histology and genomics and enables spatial profiling insights to be gained from an expanded range of FFPE samples. The compact, benchtop system simplifies sample processing by facilitating the transfer of analytes from tissue sections pre-mounted on standard glass slides to Visium slides.

Visium for FFPE v2: Demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation and rapid advancements, 10x Genomics is launching the second version of its spatial FFPE workflow, less than one year after releasing the initial Visium for FFPE assay. Visium for FFPE v2 features several product advancements and workflow improvements, including the flexibility for larger capture areas and the ability to profile RNA and dozens of proteins simultaneously in the same FFPE tissue section at high spatial resolution. The v2 assay is expected to begin shipping later this month.

"Spatial genomics takes single-cell characterization to the next dimension, and 10x Genomics is leading the way in spatial biology with several new launches that will help further researchers' understanding of health and disease," said Schnall-Levin. "We are excited about the breadth of our spatial analysis product roadmap, which will help further the capabilities of the Visium platform with new technologies focused on enabling more analytes, more samples, and greater resolution."

Xenium

Building on its leadership and innovation in single-cell and spatial analysis, 10x Genomics is planning to launch its Xenium platform for in situ analysis later this year.

"In situ analysis that allows for true single-cell spatial resolution is the next frontier of biology, and we're incredibly excited to launch our Xenium platform later this year," said Schnall-Levin. "The initial launch is just the beginning for us. We have an extensive, multi-year product roadmap that will unlock the full capabilities of the Xenium platform and deliver on the promise and potential of in situ analysis."

10x Genomics developed the Xenium platform by uniting its internal development with its 2020 acquisitions of CartaNa and ReadCoor, which provided intellectual property, key technology advances, and deep talent and expertise in the emerging in situ field. To date, the company has more than 200 patents issued and pending in the in situ field, including key patents for features related to high throughput and high sensitivity.

At launch, Xenium is expected to offer single-molecule RNA analysis at subcellular resolution and be compatible with both fresh frozen and FFPE tissues. In addition, 10x Genomics is developing Xenium to have the highest throughput of any instrument in its class.

10x Genomics expects to begin shipping the Xenium Analyzer by year-end.

Posters

10x Genomics will present five posters during AGBT demonstrating the use of its platforms to generate novel biological insights.

Poster #305, Session 1: Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) enables next-generation systems immunology analysis of the post-COVID-19 immune landscape

Presented by Sarah Taylor , Ph.D., Director of Applications

Poster #502, Session 2: High sensitivity single cell RNA profiling of fixed cells via in situ RNA-templated ligation

Presented by Andrew Kohlway , Ph.D., Senior Staff Scientist

Poster #528, Session 2: Unlocking the power of scale with high-throughput multiomic single cell assays

Presented by Dagmar Walter , Ph.D., Staff Scientist

Poster #594, Session 2: A new spin on sample preparation: rapid, scalable isolation of nuclei for single cell genomics

Presented by Mike Gibbons , Ph.D., Senior Scientist

Poster #600, Session 2: Combining highly multiplexed protein and transcriptome-wide RNA expression to achieve spatially resolved multiomic characterization of the tumor microenvironment in FFPE tissues

Presented by Marlon Stoeckius, Ph.D., Co-Director of R&D, Stockholm

