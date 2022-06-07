Canada Nickel Completes Additional Property Acquisitions

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Grid Metals Corp. ("Grid") (TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF) on June 6, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in the Bannockburn Nickel Property located near Matachewan Ontario, and to provide further details on other recently acquired properties.

Mark Selby, Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "The acquisition of Bannockburn is highly complementary to our southern cluster of properties at Sothman, Midlothian, and Powell.

The Bannockburn "B" zone has already been successfully tested for 600 metres of its total 1.3 kilometre strike length with multiple intervals in excess of 0.3% nickel and has smaller, higher grade potential at other zones on the property. Historical mineral processing work confirmed presence of heazlewoodite, similar to Crawford, and the ability to generate a 35% nickel concentrate."

Mr. Selby continued "This transaction, in combination with our acquisition of the Newmarket property – another very large ultramafic target adjacent to our Mann properties, conclude our consolidation of large Crawford-type targets in the Timmins region. We have been very pleased with our ongoing regional drilling program and look forward to sharing results on these regional properties through the year as assays become available."

Bannockburn Property

The Bannockburn Property is located 100 kilometres south of Timmins and consists of 125 contiguous unpatented mining claims totaling 2,700 hectares. Bannockburn is in close proximity to the Company's Sothman, Midlothian, and Powell properties. The property contains at least two ultramafic units with the larger one representing the "B" Zone, a large, lower-grade mineralized ultramafic measuring 1.3 kilometres along strike by up to 700 metres across strike (based on its magnetic response) that had yielded similar intervals to Canada Nickel's Crawford Deposit.

The "B" Zone was drilled in 2021 by Grid to a depth of 340 metres, with the best hole, GBN21-03, intersecting 342 metres of 0.28% nickel. Previous drilling by Outokumpu Oyj ("Outokumpu") intersected 203 metres of 0.33% nickel in MBB4-09 and 25 metres of 0.46% nickel in BN-19-98. Preliminary mineral processing testing in 2005 on the "B" Zone showed that a 0.33% nickel grade sample indicated a recovery of 52% to a 35% nickel concentrate.

Previous drilling within the high-grade zones intersected up to 5% nickel in the "C" Zone, which averages 2.5 metres in true thickness, 0.85% nickel over 4.27 metres in the "D" Zone, which remains open and up to 4.54% nickel in the "F" Zone with widths ranging from 0.25 metres to 17.6 metres.

Canada Nickel is acquiring a 100% interest in Bannockburn, which is subject to an existing 2.0% net smelter return royalty with Outokumpu, in exchange for two million common shares of the Company. Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Table 1 – Grid Metals Historical Drilling – Bannockburn Property

Hole ID From To Length Ni (m) (m) (m) (%) GBN21-01 71.5 232.4 160.9 0.24 including 103.0 125.6 22.6 0.30 with 118.0 125.6 7.6 0.38 GBN21-02 40.5 337.0 296.5 0.28 including 98.0 210.0 112.0 0.32 with 147.0 195.0 48.0 0.34 GBN21-03 39.3 381.0 341.7 0.28 including 256.5 321.0 64.5 0.30 GBN21-04 115.5 309.0 193.5 0.31 including 133.5 162.0 28.5 0.40 and 225.0 247.5 22.5 0.41 GBN21-05 49.7 219.0 169.3 0.20 including 79.5 105.0 25.5 0.27 GBN21-06 60.0 247.5 189.0 0.27 including 133.5 174.0 40.5 0.30 and 210.0 235.5 25.5 0.31 GBN21-07 36.0 405.0 369.0 0.24 including 160.5 273.0 112.5 0.27 with 231.0 273.0 42.0 0.29 GBN21-08 72.0 303.0 231.0 0.24 including 132.0 258.0 126.0 0.28

*True thicknesses are estimated to be approximately 70% of the reported interval lengths.



Figure 1a – Bannockburn "B Zone" – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 1a – Bannockburn “B Zone” – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 1b – Bannockburn Property with Nickel Sulphide Zones (yellow star) Discovered to Date.

Figure 1b – Bannockburn Nickel project with nickel sulphide zones (yellow star) discovered to date (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Newmarket Property

The Newmarket Property is located 34 kilometres east of Canada Nickel's Crawford Deposit and consists of 93 contiguous mining claims totaling 1,488 hectares. The property is thought to contain the extension of an ultramafic sill located in Mann Township that Canada Nickel previously optioned from Noble Mineral Exploration. The ultramafic in Newmarket Township measures approximately 8.4 kilometres along strike and up to 600 metres across strike (as estimated from its magnetic footprint).

Exploration of the ultramafic within Newmarket dates to 1947 when International Nickel Co. drilled a series of six short holes to a maximum length of 488 feet (149 metres) and intersected serpentinized ultramafic rocks (no assays provided). In 1995, Falconbridge Ltd. conducted ground geophysics and drilling. Hole MAN35-01 drilled just off the edge of Newmarket property intersected serpentinized ultramafic across entire core length to end of hole. Three three-metre assays at 47, 71, and 105 metres yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31% nickel. Hole NEW22-01 intersected a coarse-grained peridotite with an assay value of 0.248% nickel over 3 metres reported by the Ontario Geological Survey.

Consideration for the acquisition of the Newmarket property was included in the property transactions press released on November 22, 2021.

Figure 2 – Newmarket Property – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 2 – Newmarket Property – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Other Property Acquisitions

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire certain minor properties located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district. Under these agreements, Canada Nickel has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, to issue a total of 17,000 common shares and has agreed that each of the sellers will retain a net smelter royalty of 2%, with Canada Nickel having the right to re-purchase 50% of the royalty.

Canada Nickel also wishes to clarify, further to the acquisition of certain other properties located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district described in its April 20, 2022 news release, that in addition to the share consideration described in such prior release, the Company also agreed to pay $75,000 to the seller and grant the seller a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the property, half of which may be bought back for $500,000. In addition, in the event gold mineralization is discovered on the properties, the seller has the right to elect to form a 50% joint venture with the Company to join in the exploration and development of the gold mineralization on the properties.

The common shares described in this news release are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of their respective issuances.

Figure 3 – The Timmins Nickel District

Figure 3 – The Timmins Nickel District (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Table 2 – Collars

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length

(m) (m) (m) (⁰) (⁰) (m) GBN21-01 506,785 5,313,730 376 245 (65.0) 250.2 GBN21-02 506,785 5,313,730 376 245 (65.0) 351.3 GBN21-03 506,775 5,313,858 363 245 (65.0) 408.0 GBN21-04 506,704 5,313,991 363 245 (65.0) 349.4 GBN21-05 506,586 5,313,921 362 245 (60.0) 224.0 GBN21-06 506,634 5,313,746 362 65 (65.0) 450.0 GBN21-07 506,980 5,313,536 369 235 (65.0) 402.0 GBN21-08 507,077 5,313,506 364 205 (45.0) 350.0 BN-19-98 506,805 5,313,702 362 250 (50.0) 299.0 MBB4-09 506,755 5,313,920 364 239.9 (45.6) 266.0 MAN35-01 503,615 5,408,390 300 220 (45.0) 149.0 MAN35-02 503,983 5,408,980 300 360 (45.0) 164.0 NEW12-01 506,599 5,405,680 295 90 (45.0) 173.0

Qualified Person and Data Verification



