Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 9.3% year over year to RMB3,148.1 million ( US$496.6 million *) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB289.9 million ( US$45.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, from RMB461.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB398.5 million ( US$62.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, from RMB633.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.42 (US$0.22) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.14 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.94 (US$0.31) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.91 in the same period of 2021.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 110.9 million in March 2022 , compared to 115.3 million in March 2021 . MAU on Tantan application were 25.6 million in March 2022 .

Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.4 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 11.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 12.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, which included 3.5 million paying users of Tantan.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"Q1 2022 was a challenging yet fruitful quarter for us. I am pleased that our team was able to focus on our product and operational initiatives to cope with the headwinds from the resurgence of COVID-19 and related challenges, getting 2022 off to a good start." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.

First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,148.1 million (US$496.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.3% from RMB3,470.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,608.7 million (US$253.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18.0% from RMB1,962.1 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to consumption softness as a result of the macro headwind, and the strategic decision to scale back from Tantan's live streaming business.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,483.4 million (US$234.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.9% from RMB1,455.5 million during the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps, and to a lesser extent, the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by product innovation. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in Tantan's value-added service as a result of its strategic decision to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention, as well as COVID's negative impact on users' dating sentiment and intention to pay for VAS.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB27.9 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 28.0% from RMB38.7 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the negative impact of macro headwind on client's advertising budget, and our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.

Mobile games revenues were RMB25.5 million (US$4.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 128.0% from RMB11.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to one new mobile game launched in the second half of 2021.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,901.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 to RMB2,798.9 million (US$441.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB567.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to RMB349.0 million (US$55.1 million) in the first quarter of 2022, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention, as well as the impact from the elevated COVID situations.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,820.0 million (US$444.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6.5% from RMB3,016.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses resulting from the decreased number of employees and the decreased fair value of the share options granted during the period; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service; and (c) a decrease in depreciation and amortization cost due to the impairment of intangible assets in 2021. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,711.4 million (US$427.7 million) in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4.4% from RMB2,835.3 million during the same period of 2021.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB352.0 million (US$55.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB480.2 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB519.2 million (US$81.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB573.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB161.8 million (US$25.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB89.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB460.6 million (US$72.7 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB661.2 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB624.0 million (US$98.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB700.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB157.9 million (US$24.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB35.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB150.8 million (US$23.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB91.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the following reasons: (a) in the first quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB44.0 million (US$6.9 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the first quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc.; (b) in the first quarter of 2021, we received tax refund resulted from additional expense deduction related to previous years.

Net income

Net income was RMB288.8 million (US$45.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB460.9 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB456.5 million (US$72.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB551.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB162.4 million (US$25.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB86.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB397.4 million (US$62.7 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB633.0 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB561.3 million (US$88.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB678.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB158.6 million (US$25.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB42.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB289.9 million (US$45.7 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of RMB461.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.5 million (US$62.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB633.7 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.42 (US$0.22) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.14 in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.94 (US$0.31) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.91 in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,596.6 million (US$2,460.3 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB43.3 million (US$6.8 million), compared to RMB501.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in our cash provided by operating activities is RMB140.0 million (US$22.1 million) of cash payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate RMB1,400.0 million (US$220.8 million) from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity. In addition, during the first quarter of 2022, the payment of revenue sharing to content providers were higher than payment during the same period last year as the beginning balance of revenue sharing payable was higher in the first quarter of 2022 than 2021. It has also caused the operating cash flow to decrease to a greater extent on a year over year basis than the non-GAAP Net income of the company.

Recent Development

Authorization of a new share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

Payment of a special cash dividend

In March 2022, Hello Group's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$127.3 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.05 billion to RMB3.15 billion, representing a decrease of 14.2% to 16.9% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on the Chinese and global economies, as well as on users' paying capabilities.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2022, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2022 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended March 31

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:









Live video service 1,962,095

1,608,723

253,770 Value-added service 1,455,513

1,483,431

234,006 Mobile marketing 38,717

27,873

4,397 Mobile games 11,184

25,497

4,022 Other services 3,087

2,554

402 Total net revenues 3,470,596

3,148,078

496,597 Cost and expenses:









Cost of revenues (1,938,245)

(1,821,388)

(287,317) Research and development (286,493)

(250,195)

(39,467) Sales and marketing (613,573)

(588,577)

(92,846) General and administrative (177,962)

(159,835)

(25,213) Total cost and expenses (3,016,273)

(2,819,995)

(444,843) Other operating income 25,900

23,931

3,775 Income from operations 480,223

352,014

55,529 Interest income 96,694

97,857

15,437 Interest expense (18,361)

(19,334)

(3,050) Other gain or loss, net (7,500)

11,619

1,833 Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 551,056

442,156

69,749 Income tax expenses (91,398)

(150,774)

(23,784) Income before share of income on equity method investments 459,658

291,382

45,965 Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 1,261

(2,600)

(410) Net income 460,919

288,782

45,555 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (740)

(1,103)

(174) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 461,659

289,885

45,729











Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.12

0.73

0.12 Diluted 1.07

0.71

0.11 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share









Basic 411,968,817

395,240,339

395,240,339 Diluted 448,171,493

407,034,988

407,034,988

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months Ended March 31

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 460,919

288,782

45,555 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,802)

11,050

1,743 Comprehensive income 457,117

299,832

47,298 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the non-

controlling interest 379

(2,036)

(321) Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 456,738

301,868

47,619

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31

March 31

March 31

2021

2022

2022

RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,570,563

5,125,211

808,482 Short-term deposits 2,860,000

2,650,000

418,027 Restricted cash -

95,364

15,043 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB15,127 and RMB15,130 as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022,

respectively 205,225

202,415

31,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 775,072

803,768

126,791 Total current assets 9,410,860

8,876,758

1,400,273 Long-term deposits 7,200,000

7,650,000

1,206,758 Long-term restricted cash 76,471

76,072

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 257,934

216,887

34,213 Property and equipment, net 180,664

194,208

30,636 Intangible assets, net 27,320

26,041

4,108 Rental deposits 19,204

18,971

2,993 Long-term investments 820,006

813,284

128,292 Other non-current assets 83,930

86,048

13,574 Deferred tax assets 34,849

36,425

5,746 Total assets 18,111,238

17,994,694

2,838,593 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 726,207

641,850

101,249 Deferred revenue 539,967

497,253

78,440 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 911,050

797,523

125,806 Amount due to related parties 5,016

4,859

766 Lease liabilities due within one year 162,950

138,590

21,862 Income tax payable 125,773

121,199

19,119 Dividends payable -

806,750

127,262 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 44,802

39,012

6,154 Total current liabilities 2,515,765

3,047,036

480,658 Deferred tax liabilities 213,384

117,048

18,464 Convertible senior notes 4,565,292

4,424,921

698,014 Lease liabilities 103,105

83,159

13,118 Other non-current liabilities 128,095

138,337

21,822 Total liabilities 7,525,641

7,810,501

1,232,076 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,585,597

10,184,193

1,606,517 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,111,238

17,994,694

2,838,593

(i): As of March 31, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 396,711,168.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income 460,919

288,782

45,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment 42,543

27,979

4,414 Amortization of intangible assets 36,953

1,279

202 Share-based compensation 145,257

108,616

17,135 Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (1,261)

2,600

410 Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes -

(11,619)

(1,833) Loss on long-term investments 7,500

-

- Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment 22

(40)

(6) Provision of losses on receivable and other assets 395

2

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (7,580)

2,649

418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (86,677)

(43,978)

(6,937) Rental deposits 1,359

(2,453)

(387) Deferred tax assets (607)

(1,576)

(249) Other non-current assets 12,330

41,615

6,565 Accounts payable (1,067)

(88,958)

(14,033) Income tax payable 22,891

(4,574)

(722) Deferred revenue (379)

(42,614)

(6,722) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (118,972)

(132,218)

(20,857) Amount due to related parties (7,156)

(157)

(25) Deferred tax liabilities (9,238)

(95,385)

(15,047) Other non-current liabilities 4,360

(6,640)

(1,047) Net cash provided by operating activities 501,592

43,310

6,834 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment (25,183)

(21,647)

(3,415) Purchase of short-term deposits (910,000)

-

- Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 569,294

910,000

143,549 Purchase of long-term deposits -

(1,150,000)

(181,408) Cash received on investment income distribution 5,610

3,523

556 Other investing activities 3

4

1 Net cash used in investing activities (360,276)

(258,120)

(40,717) Cash flows from financing activities:









Deferred payment for business acquisition (12,907)

(5,563)

(878) Proceeds from exercise of share options -

31

5 Repurchase of ordinary shares (3,079)

-

- Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (2,781)

(4,427)

(698) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds -

(110,007)

(17,353) Net cash used in financing activities (18,767)

(119,966)

(18,924) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,916

(15,611)

(2,466) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126,465

(350,387)

(55,273) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 3,366,072

5,647,034

890,798 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 3,492,537

5,296,647

835,525

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.



Three months

Three months

Three months Ended March 31, 2021 Ended March 31, 2022

Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP





(ii)















RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,938,245) 17,311 3,724 - (1,917,210)

(1,821,388) 3,078 (1,818,310)

(287,317) 486 (286,831) Research and development (286,493) 2,199 40,209 - (244,085)

(250,195) 20,974 (229,221)

(39,467) 3,309 (36,158) Sales and marketing (613,573) 16,189 17,556 - (579,828)

(588,577) 10,605 (577,972)

(92,846) 1,673 (91,173) General and administrative (177,962) - 83,768 - (94,194)

(159,835) 73,959 (85,876)

(25,213) 11,667 (13,546) Cost and operating expenses (3,016,273) 35,699 145,257 - (2,835,317)

(2,819,995) 108,616 (2,711,379)

(444,843) 17,135 (427,708) Income from operations 480,223 35,699 145,257 - 661,179

352,014 108,616 460,630

55,529 17,135 72,664 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 461,659 35,699 145,257 (8,925) 633,690

289,885 108,616 398,501

45,729 17,135 62,864

(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,483,523

125,200

-

1,608,723

253,770 Value-added service 1,259,592

223,839

-

1,483,431

234,006 Mobile marketing 27,873

-

-

27,873

4,397 Mobile games 25,497

-

-

25,497

4,022 Other services 2,390

-

164

2,554

402 Total net revenues 2,798,875

349,039

164

3,148,078

496,597 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,644,827)

(176,215)

(346)

(1,821,388)

(287,317) Research and development (188,299)

(61,896)

-

(250,195)

(39,467) Sales and marketing (317,680)

(270,147)

(750)

(588,577)

(92,846) General and administrative (147,196)

(8,076)

(4,563)

(159,835)

(25,213) Total cost and expenses (2,298,002)

(516,334)

(5,659)

(2,819,995)

(444,843) Other operating income 18,346

5,544

41

23,931

3,775 Income (loss) from operations 519,219

(161,751)

(5,454)

352,014

55,529 Interest income 97,743

52

62

97,857

15,437 Interest expense (19,334)

-

-

(19,334)

(3,050) Other gain or loss, net 11,619

-

-

11,619

1,833 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 609,247

(161,699)

(5,392)

442,156

69,749 Income tax (expenses) benefits (150,105)

(669)

-

(150,774)

(23,784) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 459,142

(162,368)

(5,392)

291,382

45,965 Share of loss on equity method investments (2,600)

-

-

(2,600)

(410) Net income (loss) 456,542

(162,368)

(5,392)

288,782

45,555



















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three months

Ended March 31, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,847

1,231

-

3,078

486 Research and development 18,453

2,521

-

20,974

3,309 Sales and marketing 10,590

15

-

10,605

1,673 General and administrative 73,913

46

-

73,959

11,667 Total cost and expenses 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 519,219

(161,751)

(5,454)

352,014

55,529 Share-based compensation 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 624,022

(157,938)

(5,454)

460,630

72,664



















Net income (loss) 456,542

(162,368)

(5,392)

288,782

45,555 Share-based compensation 104,803

3,813

-

108,616

17,135 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 561,345

(158,555)

(5,392)

397,398

62,690

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,710,889

251,206

-

1,962,095

299,474 Value-added service 1,139,015

316,498

-

1,455,513

222,155 Mobile marketing 38,717

-

-

38,717

5,909 Mobile games 11,184

-

-

11,184

1,707 Other services 1,968

-

1,119

3,087

471 Total net revenues 2,901,773

567,704

1,119

3,470,596

529,716 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,656,895)

(280,989)

(361)

(1,938,245)

(295,834) Research and development (205,330)

(81,163)

-

(286,493)

(43,727) Sales and marketing (326,829)

(286,710)

(34)

(613,573)

(93,650) General and administrative (159,451)

(14,121)

(4,390)

(177,962)

(27,162) Total cost and expenses (2,348,505)

(662,983)

(4,785)

(3,016,273)

(460,373) Other operating income 19,961

5,938

1

25,900

3,953 Income (loss) from operations 573,229

(89,341)

(3,665)

480,223

73,296 Interest income 96,343

305

46

96,694

14,758 Interest expense (18,361)

-

-

(18,361)

(2,802) Other gain or loss, net (7,500)

-

-

(7,500)

(1,145) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 643,711

(89,036)

(3,619)

551,056

84,107 Income tax (expenses) benefits (93,602)

2,204

-

(91,398)

(13,950) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 550,109

(86,832)

(3,619)

459,658

70,157 Share of loss on equity method investments 1,261

-

-

1,261

192 Net income (loss) 551,370

(86,832)

(3,619)

460,919

70,349

(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three months

Ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,325

1,399

-

3,724

568 Research and development 30,525

9,684

-

40,209

6,137 Sales and marketing 12,906

4,650

-

17,556

2,680 General and administrative 81,484

2,284

-

83,768

12,785 Total cost and expenses 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170



















[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2021 as set forth in

the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended March 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 573,229

(89,341)

(3,665)

480,223

73,296 Share-based compensation 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

35,699

-

35,699

5,449 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 700,469

(35,625)

(3,665)

661,179

100,915



















Net income (loss) 551,370

(86,832)

(3,619)

460,919

70,349 Share-based compensation 127,240

18,017

-

145,257

22,170 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

35,699

-

35,699

5,449 Tax impacts -

(8,925)

-

(8,925)

(1,362) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 678,610

(42,041)

(3,619)

632,950

96,606

