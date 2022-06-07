Lemonada Media Premieres New Podcast, "V Interesting," Hosted By Beloved TikTok Superstar V Spehar

Launching today, the 'Under the Desk News' anchor will bring their sharp commentary to the twice-weekly podcast to deliver thoughtful and digestible news

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that makes life suck less, today premieres V Interesting -- a new, twice-weekly podcast hosted by beloved TikTok star V Spehar. Part explainer, part thought-starter show, every Tuesday and Friday the "Under the Desk News" anchor will bring their sharp outfits and witty commentary to make you the most well-informed and "v interesting" person in any crowd.

V Interesting with V Spehar (PRNewswire)

On Tuesdays, V will highlight the interesting parts of stories we often lose in the chaotic news cycle, with high-energy, upbeat and approachable breakdown of everything from top headlines to quirky under-the-radar news. Fridays are their chance to spend a lot of time going deeper into the complex, evergreen Big Issues that matter most, but don't have a simple, Tweetable solution. Friday's episodes will also be shared in video format on YouTube as well as on the traditional audio platforms.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to make this show with Lemonada, which totally understood my vision for creating something that feels like a talk show crossed with a slumber party, like a conversation without the scare tactics to provide relief from doomscrolling," said V. "It's going to be great to have more time to do things like take audience questions and go deeper on the news than the little chunks I do on TikTok."

"The news cycle is confusing and polarizing. Lemonada and V partnering means we can help people understand the story behind the news and stay informed while being entertained," shared Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Lemonada Media. "We love the vibrant community V has built on TikTok and are so excited to welcome their fans to our Lemonada family."

ABOUT V SPEHAR (she/they)

V is the host and creator of TikTok's @underthedesknews with over 2.4 million subscribers. #Underthedesknews offers 60-second daily wrap ups of current events, political analysis, and special interest stories "explained". A highly sought after leadership coach, visioning expert, equity program auditor and emcee, V is credited with demystifying complex issues via gentle and sincere explainers.

V also has been a decades-long champion for LGBTQ+ leadership in the policy and food space and is a founding board member of the Queer Food Foundation & Rainbow Families. They also support the 4ward Project and crisis text line as part of their dedication to seeing you tomorrow.

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIA:

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada is an award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less. The company is also the creator of the audio reality™ podcast genre, and launched BEING Studios, where reality TV meets podcasting. Lemonada has created hit series including the Gracie award-winning podcast Last Day, In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, Our America with Julián Castro, Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak, Believe Her and The Untold Story with Jay Ellis. Lemonada's roster of guests has included an array of luminaries from across the entertainment, media, politics and science worlds. Now with over 50 diverse staff members nationwide, Lemonada is a full-service podcast network.

