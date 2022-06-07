MetTel Client Experience Team Wins American Business Award® For Cultivating Brand Loyalty

MetTel's Client Experience Team Continues to Deliver Exceptional Service through training & transparency

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was recognized with an American Business Award for "Customer Service Team of the Year" for the results the team has achieved in cultivating brand loyalty and delivering white glove service. This is the ninth consecutive year MetTel has been recognized and awarded for delivering exceptional customer service.

(PRNewswire)

The award specifically recognized the work of MetTel's Client Experience (CX) team in creating the company's first Brand Advocacy Team, a strategic group devoted to cultivating brand loyalty at every stage of the MetTel life cycle. The four member MetTel CX Brand Advocacy Team focuses on key areas critical to maintaining exceptional customer care:

A Systems expert who focuses on enhancing the onboarding experience by providing new customers with a live training session on how to use our Gartner-recognized CRM portal, Bruin. In 2021, he conducted 375 sessions tailored to each account's individual needs, resulting in a client login rate 60 percent higher than before the role existed.



A Billing Integrity Expert, ensuring an accurate and transparent MetTel invoice experience. The initial impact of the role was cutting in half the average time to review bill disputes, but it has since incorporated a proactive "billing education" program where new clients are taught on their kick-off call how to confidently interpret every line of their first invoice.



A Business Development Manager to assist longstanding customers with technology upgrades. In 2021, this person facilitated 125 free consultations that resulted in a 30 percent product upgrade rate, saving customers an average of 17 percent on their MetTel bill by converting legacy POTS products to on-net MetTel solutions.



An XM Director to run a survey program and "Voice of the Customer" initiative. In the spirit of "what gets measured gets improved," this person gathered over four hundred customer survey responses and funneled them to responsible department heads to convert them into coaching and incentive programs.

"We don't sell products. We sell outcomes," said Bryan Phelps, Executive Director of Client Experience. "We have spent the past several years truly listening to our customers, making necessary enhancements to ensure our commitment to providing world class experience is realized. It is our responsibility to ensure customers receive the support and training they require to drive maximum results from our solutions. This is how we foster trust and cultivate brand loyalty."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs, and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

